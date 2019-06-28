SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Spirit Lake rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to clip Storm Lake 8-6 in a Lakes Conference softball game played in Spirit Lake Friday.
The Indians trimmed the Tornado lead to 4-2 through three innings then scored five times in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Stella Donkersloot had an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4 and Payton Ahrenstorff followed with a two-run triple to put Spirit Lake up 6-4. Irish Knutson was the winning pitcher, giving up four hits in six innings in the circle. Rachel Bozonie had two hits and drove in a run for Storm Lake (13-13). Spirit Lake is 20-6.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 10, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 0: The No. 12 Wolverines got a shutout from pitcher Bailey Tjossem and four RBI's from Sydney Struve as they won a War Eagle Conference softball game played in Everly Friday.
Taryn Hintz also had a home run and Hannah Dau had three hits and scored three times for South O'Brien (22-3). The game was the last scheduled home game for Clay Central-Everly, which is dissolving as a district at the end of the school year.
Late Thursday
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 4-1, GLENWOOD 2-0: Denison-Schleswig swept Glenwood 4-2 and 1-0. The Monarchs have won six in a run and eight of their last 10 games with the sweep.
The game was tied at 1-1 after two innings. The Monarchs broke the tie with two runs in the fourth inning and went on to win 4-2.
Sarah Heilesen hit a home run, scored twice and had three RBIs and Alex Mohr was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Kambrie Dau drove in a run.
Heilesen went all seven innings, giving up one earned run on four hits, walking six and striking out eight.
In the second game, the Monarchs scored the winning run in the six inning.
Heilesen went all seven innings, giving up only three hits, walking four and striking out six.
Paige Armijo drove in the winning run and Raegan Andersen scored the winning run.
The Monarchs improved to 19-11 on the season.
WEST SIOUX 10, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 4: West Sioux scored seven runs in the second to take a 7-2 lead and went on to win 10-4.
Payton Schwiesow was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Tasha Peterson scored twice and had two RBIs. Meghan Danielson was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Shayden Blankenship and Emily Hulshof each scored twice. Erika McKenney drove in a run.
Hulshof got the win after pitching the final five innings, giving up two unearned runs on two hits, walked three and struck out four.
West Sioux improves to 21-5 on the season.
WESTWOOD 20, WOODBURY CENTRAL 6: Andee Martin had a four-hit game, and drove in four RBIs for the Rebels in the Western Valley Tournament.
The Rebels scored 12 fourth-inning runs.
Martin hit a triple while Kalie Stanfield and Aryanna DeRoin both doubled in the win.
Sidnie Graff had two doubles for the Wildcats.
WESTWOOD 4, RIDGE VIEW 3: Kalie Stanfield drove in the go-ahead run for the Rebels with an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Katelyn Martian allowed three runs on five hits in the circle. She walked three and did not have any strikeouts.
Sam Thompson had a two-run single in the first inning.