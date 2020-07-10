PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Spirit Lake scores final 10 runs to beat Sioux City North

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- North and Spirit Lake were tied at 3-3 until the Indians scored the final 10 runs of the game to break from a 3-3 tie and won a non-conference softball game 13-3 on Friday.
Stella Donkersloot hit a walk-off double to in the sixth inning to force the run rule. Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff had three hits while Elli Carney and Karli Olson each drove in three runs for Spirit Lake.
Avery Beller drove in two runs and Olivia Baier had a run-scoring hit for North, which plays at Storm Lake Tuesday.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 11, LAWTON-BRONSON 1: Kingsley-Pierson held Lawton-Bronson to only four hits while getting 12 itself as the Panthers won 11-1 on Friday.
Kingsley-Pierson improves to 11-6 overall and 6-4 in the Western Valley Conference. Lawton-Bronson falls to 9-7 overall and 5-4 in the WVC.
Rachel Bohle and Avery Schroeder were each 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBIs and Anna Bubke was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Delaney Iseminger was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Emily Redinius was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Hayden Dunne was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Halle Collins drove in a run.
Bohle went the first 3 1/3 innings and gave up one unearned run on two hits, walked two and struck out five. Bubke went the final 1 2/3 innings and allowed only two hits.
For Lawton-Bronson, Bella Johnson hit a double and Brooklyn Roder drove in a run.
ALGONA 2, SPENCER 0: The Bulldogs took advantage of two errors to stated the fifth inning to score the games only runs and went on to clip the Tigers in a non-conference softball game played in Algona Friday.
Pitcher Emily English allowed just one hit but was outdueled by Algona hurler Kameryn Etherington who also allowed just one safety. Jada Piercy had a single in the seventh inning for Spencer.
SHELDON 11, SOUTH O'BRIEN 6: Payten Lode hit a grand slam to help lead the Orabs to a non-conference softball win in a game played in Paullina Friday.
THURSDAY
BISHOP HEELAN 6-7, C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 1-1: Bishop Heelan moved its record above .500 with a 6-1 and 7-1 MRAC sweep of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
Heelan improved to 10-9 overall and 10-4 in the MRAC. The Lynx fall to 5-13 overall and 5-9 in the MRAC.
In the first game for Heelan, Angel Shaw went all seven innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit, walked four and struck out seven.
Kenley Meis was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Ellie Gengler and Kennedy Bork each scored twice. Kiana Fjeldheim was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Mariah Augustine drove in a run.
Joslyn Verzal went all seven innings in the second game, allowing one unearned run on six hits, walking one and striking out three.
Meis was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs and Gengler hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Liz Meyer hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs and Grace Nelson was 3-for-3 with a run scored. Kyla Michalak was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Fjeldheim drove in a run.
LE MARS 14-5, EAST 1-15: In the first game of the MRAC doubleheader, Le Mars was the aggressor, defeated East 14-1. But it was East's turn in the second game as the Black Raiders won the second game 15-5 to earn a split.
Le Mars is now 12-3 overall and 11-3 in the MRAC, finishing in second place behind Sergeant Bluff-Luton. East is 8-12 overall and 8-5 in the MRAC.
In the first game for Le Mars, Lizzie Koone threw a three-hitter as she struck out five batters in six innings.
Alivia Milbrodt was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, including and RBI double. Brooke Haage and Maggie Allen each drove in a run.
East's Kilie Junck was 2-for-3 with two doubles in the loss and Alexys Jones drove in a run.
In the second game, Lexi Plathe got the win for East as she went all five innings.
Maddie Hase was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, including an RBI double. Brylee Hempey was 2-for-3 and Josie Blake was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Kennedy Wineland was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Raelyn Angerman drove in two runs.
For Le Mars, Kady Leusink was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Allen was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
HARLAN 11, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3: Madison Schumacher homered and drove in four runs to lead the Cyclones to a Hawkeye 10 Conference softball win in Denison Thursday.
Kennedy Marten had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for Denison-Schleswig.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!