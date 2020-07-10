PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Spirit Lake scores final 10 runs to beat Sioux City North

Joslyn Verzal went all seven innings in the second game, allowing one unearned run on six hits, walking one and striking out three.

Meis was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs and Gengler hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Liz Meyer hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs and Grace Nelson was 3-for-3 with a run scored. Kyla Michalak was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Fjeldheim drove in a run.

LE MARS 14-5, EAST 1-15: In the first game of the MRAC doubleheader, Le Mars was the aggressor, defeated East 14-1. But it was East's turn in the second game as the Black Raiders won the second game 15-5 to earn a split.

Le Mars is now 12-3 overall and 11-3 in the MRAC, finishing in second place behind Sergeant Bluff-Luton. East is 8-12 overall and 8-5 in the MRAC.

In the first game for Le Mars, Lizzie Koone threw a three-hitter as she struck out five batters in six innings.

Alivia Milbrodt was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, including and RBI double. Brooke Haage and Maggie Allen each drove in a run.

East's Kilie Junck was 2-for-3 with two doubles in the loss and Alexys Jones drove in a run.