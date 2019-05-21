SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa - Spirit Lake used an eight-run fifth inning to turn a four-run deficit into a lead and went on to defeat the Warriors 11-7 in a season opening softball game for each team Monday in Spirit Lake.
Bailey Berquist and Izzy Backhaud each drove in a pair of runs to pace Spirit Lake, which was outhit 10-8 by SB-L. Gracie Hamm pitched three innings of scoreless relief to help Spirit Lake hold on late for the win. Emma Christensen, Chloe Black, Madelyn Mogensen and Kenzie Foley each had two hits for the Warriors.
RIDGE VIEW 18, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 11: Madeline Else had a home run among her five hits as she led the Raptors to a season-opening win over the Panthers in a Western Valley Conference game played in Kingsley Monday.
Kara Richard also drove in four runs while Emerson Else and Emma Vohs each had two RBI's for Ridge View. Madison Goodwin and Anna Bubke had home runs to lead Kingsley-Pierson.
OABCIG 7, MVAOCOU 5: The Falcons held off the Rams in a Western Valley Conference softball season opener for each team played in Battle Creek Monday. MaKenzie Smith had three hits to lad MVAOCOU.