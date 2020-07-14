PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Storm Lake takes down Sioux City West

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- With the game tied at 2-2, Storm Lake scored four runs in the fifth inning to beat North 6-2 on Tuesday.
Storm Lake improved to 10-10 on the season and North fell to 8-10.
Skylar Cole went all seven innings and struck out nine for Storm Lake.
For North, Bailey Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Olivia O'Brien was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
MONDAY
MMCRU 9, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 4: The Royals trailed 4-1 with two innings to play but scored eight times in the sixth and seventh frames combined and went on to down the Hawks in a Class 1A regional softball opener in Remsen Monday.
The Hawks got to within 4-3 in the sixth inning, then got the lead on a run-scoring single by Kaelee Letsche. Kristina Goth, Molly Reuter and Kirsten Letsche also drove in runs in the big inning.
St. Mary's had taken a three-run lead after scoring four times in the fifth inning. Carmindee Ricke hit a run-scoring single to left field to score Sydney Schroeder with the go-ahead run. Schroeder had tied the game earlier on a squeeze bunt. Ashley Willman later added a sacrifice fly. The Hawks end their campaign with a 10-3 record.
MMCRU (4-6) will take on Fort Dodge (5-9) in a second-round game in Cleghorn Wednesday.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, WOODBURY CENTRAL 2: Pitcher Rylee Schnepf struck out seven to get the win to lead the Jays to a Class 1A regional softball opener win over the Wildcats in Le Mars Monday.
Gehlen (10-8) got two hits from Addison Weber and one RBI each from Alyssa Kolbeck and Josie Kolbeck.
The Jays will next face Kingsley-Pierson (11-6) in a second-round game in Kingsley Wednesday. The Wildcats end their season with a 4-12 mark.
STORM LAKE 5, WEST 1: Skylar Cole threw a one-hitter as Storm Lake took down West 5-1. West falls to 1-18 on the season and Storm Lake improves to 9-10.
Cole went all seven innings and allowed one run, didn't walk a batter and struck out nine.
Cole also hit a double and scored twice and Mia Kleespies was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Holly Dierenfield was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Mallorie Jacobson was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 6, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 5: Harris-Lake Park tied the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Trinity Christian answered with a run in the eighth but instead of tying the game, this time the Wolves won it with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to win the Class 1A Region 1 tournament game 6-5.
Harris-Lake Park improves to 1-12 overall and travels to Akron-Westfield on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Trinity ends the season with a 1-13 record.
For H-LP, Miranda Christenson was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Zella Ingham and Rylie Wittrock each scored twice. Payton Reimers scored once and had an RBI and Allison Wallace drove in a run.
For Trinity, Dana De Boer scored once and had two RBIs and Madelyn Van Ginkel drove in two runs. Abbie Kuiper was 3-for-4 with a run scored and Belle Schiermeyer drove in a run.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 11, WEST BEND-MALLARD 8: H-M-S broke a 6-6 tie after the second inning with five runs in the next three as H-M-S won its Class 1A Region 1 tournament game 11-8.
H-M-S improves to 3-9 and travels to River Valley on Wednesday.
Bailey VerHeist was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs and Darby Mastbergen was 2-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI. Brynn Webber was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Hannah Jochims and Jessica Reidemann each scored twice and had two RBIs. Elly Klein was 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
CARROLL 15, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 5 (5 inn.): Sydney Haakenson and Hannah Jorgensen drove in three runs apiece to lead the Tigers to a softball win over the Monarchs in Carroll Monday.
Cambri Brodersen had three runs batted in for Denison-Schleswig (3-13).
