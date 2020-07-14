PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Storm Lake takes down Sioux City West

GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, WOODBURY CENTRAL 2: Pitcher Rylee Schnepf struck out seven to get the win to lead the Jays to a Class 1A regional softball opener win over the Wildcats in Le Mars Monday.

Gehlen (10-8) got two hits from Addison Weber and one RBI each from Alyssa Kolbeck and Josie Kolbeck.

The Jays will next face Kingsley-Pierson (11-6) in a second-round game in Kingsley Wednesday. The Wildcats end their season with a 4-12 mark.

STORM LAKE 5, WEST 1: Skylar Cole threw a one-hitter as Storm Lake took down West 5-1. West falls to 1-18 on the season and Storm Lake improves to 9-10.

Cole went all seven innings and allowed one run, didn't walk a batter and struck out nine.

Cole also hit a double and scored twice and Mia Kleespies was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Holly Dierenfield was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Mallorie Jacobson was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

HARRIS-LAKE PARK 6, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 5: Harris-Lake Park tied the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Trinity Christian answered with a run in the eighth but instead of tying the game, this time the Wolves won it with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to win the Class 1A Region 1 tournament game 6-5.