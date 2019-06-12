CLEGHORN, Iowa -- Sydney Struve threw a no-hitter for South O'Brien as the Wolverines remain undefeated with a 6-0 win over MMCRU on Wednesday. South O'Brien is 12-0 on the season.
Struve struck out 11 and walked seven in the no-hitter.
Taryn Hintz was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs and Liz Maurer was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Struve had two RBIs and Jordan Nieuwenhuis hit a double.
SPIRIT LAKE 12, STORM LAKE 3: Spirit Lake scored three runs in the first inning and controlled the rest of the game for a 12-3 victory on Wednesday in Storm Lake. Spirit Lake improved to 14-4 with the win.
Izzy Backhaus hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs and Jordyn Hamm was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and four RBIs. Ellie Carney was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Karli Olsen was 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Stella Donkersloot was 2-for-5 with three runs scored and Payton Ahrenstorff was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Storm Lake fell to 7-6. Rowan Kolpin was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Jadyn Rydberg was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Holly Dierenfield was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Rachel Bozonie was 2-for-3.
CHEROKEE 14, SPENCER 3: Cherokee improved to 9-6 with a 14-3 five-inning win over Spencer on Wednesday.
Teagan Slaughter was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Grace Anderson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Payton Slaughter was 2-for-2 with two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Teagan Slaughter went all five innings and gave up three hits while striking out six.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 4, HINTON 3: Remsen St. Mary's scored four runs in the first inning and defeated Hinton 4-3 on Wednesday. Remsen St. Mary's improves to 6-10 and Hinton falls to 5-10.
For Hinton, Aspen Coffee was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Bella Badar was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Shelbie Young was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Jaydn Case went all seven innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out three.
Late Tuesday
ATLANTIC 10, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Atlantic scored four runs in the first inning and went on to beat Denison-Schleswig 10-0.
The Monarchs were held to five hits in the loss. The Monarchs are 10-5 overall and 5-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.