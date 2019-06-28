STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Treynor High School softball team got a no-hit, 18-strikeout performance from senior pitcher Sydni Huisman to clip No. 8 Class 4A Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-0 in an early-morning showdown at the Tornado Classic in Storm Lake.
Huisman, who entered the day third in the state with 252 strike outs, fanned the first 10 SB-L batters she faced as she dueled with Warriors pitcher Kenzie Foley.
The game was scoreless until the Cardinals plated the only run of the contest in the sixth inning. Huisman had a one-out hit to advance courtesy runner Josie Davidson to third and Reagan Darrah followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Class 3A sixth-ranked Cardinals up 1-0.
The Warriors mounted a rally in the seventh, with Emma Christensen reaching to lead off the frame on a passed ball on a third strike and Chloe Black.
following with a sacrifice bunt that was misplayed for an error giving. SB-L failed to move the runners from first and second however as Huisman was able to get a fly out, strike out and ground out to end the threat.
Foley struck out seven and gave up three hits and a walk. Huisman, a Central College softball recruit, entered the day with a 0.21 earned run average.
Other Tornado Classic games
TREYNOR 3, NORTH 0: Sydni Huisman added 10 more strike outs to her impressive season total as she first a two-hit shut out past the Stars in a game at the Tornado Classic Saturday.
Bella Dingua and Stella Umphreys had two hits apiece for Treynor. Hailey Hoogers took the pitching loss for North, giving up nine hits while she fanned four batters. Bailey Anderson and Bailey Becker had hits for North.
NORTH 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 1: The Stars score three runs in the first inning and made that hold up to edge No. 6 (Class 1A) Akron-Westfield.
Kylee Eickholt and Hailey Hoogers hit consecutive two-out singles in the first inning for North with Hoogers' hit driving in the first run of the game. Bailey Anderson followed with an RBI-triple to give the Stars 2-0 edge. Courtney Johnson followed with another RBI single to increase the lead to three runs.
Hoogers fired a one-hitter and struck out 10 to get the pitching win. Jaden Harris had a bunt single to lead off the A-W seventh inning and scored the Westerners' only run on Natalie Nielsen's ground out.
ALTA-AURELIA 7, NORTH 0: The No. 11 Warriors (Class 2A) capitalized on eight walks and three North errors to down the Stars.
Abby Kramer pitched a four-hitter and struck out 14 to get the win in the circle for Alta-Aurelia. North went 1-2 on the day and is now 19-8 overall.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 8, RIDGE VIEW 5: The Warriors trailed early but rallied behind two RBI's from Whitney Schlotfeldt as they tripped the Raptors.
Down 3-2 in the fourth inning, SB-L got a game-tying RBI double from Schlotfeldt then went ahead 4-3 on another run-scoring double from Tahlia Deitloff. Addie Brown capped the inning with an RBI single to put the Warriors up by two runs. Madelyn Mogensen pitched the first five innings to get the pitching win, scattering seven hits. Kennedy Mason had two hits and drove in a run for the Raptors (20-9).
NEWELL-FONDA 15, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 2: The No. 4 Mustangs (Class 1A) took advantage of 10 walks and got a grand slam from Ella Larsen on its way to a win over the No. 8 Warriors (Class 4A) in a game at the Tornado Classic Saturday.
Macy Sievers pitched a three-hitter for the win for Newell-Fonda. SB-L finished up the day 1-2 and is now 25-5 entering the final week of regular season action.
EAST 11, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 2: The Black Raiders rallied for six runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth to blow past the Panthers.
Madi Van Dyke had a double and a single and drove in four runs for East while Abby Alter and Katlynn Tucker each had two hits. Evie Larson got the pitching win giving up seven hits while fanning three.
RIDGE VIEW 3, EAST 2: The Raptors put up a three-run second-inning and held on to defeated the Black Raiders.
Madi Van Dyke and Josie Blake each had two hits for East.
EAST 4, CHEROKEE 2: Brylee Hempey had two hits and drove in three of the Black Raiders' runs in a win over the Braves.
Josie Blake also had two hits for East (17-12).
WEST MONONA 6, HEELAN 1: Lexi Lander held the Crusaders to three hits. She also struck out 14 Heelan hitters in the win.
Macie McCall, Madison Haynes and Megan Bonham each had a double.
The three Crusaders who had hits were Kyla Michalak, Kiana Fjeldheim and Liz Meyer.
WEST MONONA 11, STORM LAKE 1 (5): Kylie Henschen had a three-hit game and Ariel Rotnicke had a triple.
late Friday
HINTON 13, UNITY CHRISTIAN 9: Jaydn Case hit a grand slam to help the Blackhawks post a War Eagle Conference win in a game played in Orange City Friday.
Shelbie Young also drove in two runs and Alyssa Fischer had two hits for Hinton (10-12).
WOODBURY CENTRAL 4, ALTA-AURELIA 3: Lindsie Graff belted a 2-run homerun in the top of the seventh inning to propel Woodbury Central to a 4-3 victory over Alta-Aurelia in a nonconference softball game at Alta on Friday night. Graff, a sophomore, lined an Abby Kraemer pitch off the top of the fence for a homer to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead for the Wildcats. Freshman Maddie Schultz, who had singled to start the inning, also scored on Graff's drive.
The blast made a winner out of Wildcat pitcher Sydney Fickbohm, who logged a complete game in scattering eight hits while walking two and fanning one. Fickbohm's record improved to 11-8 on the season as WC evened its mark at 14-14.
Kraemer, a Warrior senior and the Class 2A leader in strikeouts, fanned 10 while limiting the visitors to five hits. Kraemer also collected three hits for the hosts and boosted her batting average to .448 on the season.
Alta-Aurelia fell to 15-7 with the loss.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 11, WEST SIOUX 10: The Westerners got a walk-off win in the bottom of the eight inning over the Falcons in a War Eagle Conference game played in Akron Friday.
Natalie Nielsen had three hits and drove in seven runs to help the Westerners to rally back from a 7-0 deficit after four innings. Nielsen had a home run, double and single.