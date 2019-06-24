ONAWA, Iowa -- River Valley took an early lead on West Monona when Brittany Meyer hit a solo home run.
West Monona answered with a solo home run by Kylie Henschen in the bottom of the first and scored another run in the second to take the lead.
River Valley retook the lead with a two-run home run by Daisy Olais.
West Monona got the lead back for good with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and went on to beat River Valley 8-4 on Monday.
Mallory McCall and MaKayla Haynes each had two hits. Lexi Lander went all seven innings, allowing six hits, walked two and struck out 10.
West Monona improves to 20-4 overall and it is the sixth straight win for the Spartans.
River Valley fell to 15-15 overall. Taylor Knaack had two hits in the loss.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 13, HMS 3: South O'Brien held Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn to four hits in a 13-3 five-inning win on Monday.
South O'Brien improved to 19-3 overall and 6-2 in the War Eagle Conference. It's the sixth straight win for the Wolverines.
Sydney Struve went all five innings for South O'Brien, allowing three runs on four hits, walked three and struck out six.
Taryn Hintz was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs and Struve was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI.
H-M-S falls to 3-15 overall and it's the seventh straight loss for the Hawks.
MVAOCOU 11, LAWTON-BRONSON 10: MVAOCOU went up 5-0 on Lawton-Bronson in the fifth inning when the Eagles came back. They scored nine runs to go up 9-5.
But MVAOCOU outscored Lawton-Bronson 6-1 the rest of the way to pick up the 11-10 victory.
MVAOCOU improves to 7-21 on the season and snapped a five-game losing streak. Lawton-Bronson falls to 8-18 on the season.
For MVAOCOU, Makia Smith and Taryn Funkhouser each had three singles and Chelsee Yockey had the game-winning catch at shortstop.
For Lawton-Bronson, Kendra Horsley had two doubles and two singles.