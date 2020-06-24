PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: West Monona pulls away late from Kingsley-Pierson

River Valley improved to 7-0 on the season and Ridge View falls to 3-4.

Taylor Knaack went all nine innings to get the win as she struck out nine, walked five and allowed seven hits. She was also 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Knaack hit a two-run double off the top of the fence in the ninth to help break the game open.

Katrina Todd was 3-for-4 for River Valley with an RBI.

For Ridge View, Shae Dutler was 3-for-5 and Addison Schmidt hit a solo home run in the fifth.

TUESDAY

EAST 11-15, WEST 1-15: Sioux City East picked up its first two wins of the season with a sweep of West, 11-1 and 15-1. West falls to 0-8 on the season.

In the first game, Evie Larson went all five innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits, walked two and struck out seven.

Abby Alter hit a double and had an RBi and Larson and Josie Blake each hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs.Kiahna Jenkins scored twice and had two RBIs and Brylee Hempey scored twice and had an RBI. Kennedy Wineland scored twice and Maddie Hase scored a run and had an RBI. Alexy Jones drove in a run.