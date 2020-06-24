PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: West Monona pulls away late from Kingsley-Pierson

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Kingsley-Pierson was within two runs of West Monona going into the top of the sixth when the eighth-ranked Spartans scored nine runs to take down Kingsley-Pierson 13-2 on Wednesday
West Monona improves to 5-1 on the season and Kingsley-Pierson falls to 4-2.
Lexi Lander went all six innings for West Monona, allowing one earned run on five hits, walked two and struck out two. Lander was also 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double and two RBIs.
Kacy Miller hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI for the Spartans and Madison Chesnut hit a double and had two RBIs. Joslin Gaukel scored three times and Carly Miller scored twice. Mallory McCall was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Makayla Haynes and Brooklyn Pekarek each scored a run and had an RBI. Megan Bonham drove in a run.
For Kingsley-Pierson, Hayden Dunne had an RBI and Makenna Bowman and Delaney Iseminger each scored a run.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 10, HINTON 0: Tenth-ranked Akron-Westfield remained perfect as the Westerners defeated Hinton 10-0 on Wednesday. Akron-Westfield is now 6-0 on the season and Hinton falls to 2-3.
Natalie Nielsen went all five innings for Akron-Westfield as she held Hinton to three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out two.
Nielsen was also 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI and Aubrie Hartman scored a run and had two RBIs. Chloee Colt scored twice and Katie Johnson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Jaden Harris was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Hailey Wilken and Autumn Bundy each scored a run and had an RBI. Megan Meinen had a single drove in a run.
Jadyn Case, Aubree Lake and Bella Bader each had a hit in the loss for Hinton.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 13, OABCIG 3: Woodbury Central hit three home runs as the Wildcats improved to 2-5 overall with a 13-3 win over OABCIG, which falls to 2-4.
Sydney Fickbohm went all six innings and allowed seven hits and struck out one. She also hit a three-run home run for Woodbury Central in the first inning. Kenzie Joy had two hits including a two-run home run and Emma DeStigter hit a two-run home run. Sammi Bates had three hits in the win.
WESTWOOD 9, MVAOCOU 8: Westwood scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to get the walk-off win 9-8 win over MVAOCOU on Wednesday.
Samantha Thompson's two-out single scored Elisa Davis for Westwood's winning run.
Westwood improved to 2-4 on the season and MVAOCOU fell to 2-5.
Thompson also had a double for Westwood and Jaeden Ferris was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Holly Holtz pitched all seven innings and allowed two earned runs while striking out seven.
For MVAOCOU, Shelby Davis was 2-for-3 with a double and Madison Boyle hit a double.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 11, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0: South O'Brien evened its record at 3-3 with a five-inning 11-0 win over Harris-Lake Park on Wednesday. H-LP fell to 0-6.
Taryn Hintz led the Wolverines as she went 4-for-4 with double, a home run and four RBIs. Hannah Dau and Sydney Struve each had two hits in the win.
NORTH UNION 3, SPENCER 0: Spencer was held to two hits in a 3-0 loss to North Union on Wednesday. Spencer fell to 1-4 on the season.
Emily English went all seven innings and allowed three runs on four hits, walked two and struck out 11.
Olivia Huckfelt and Allison Piercey each had a hit for Spencer.
LATE WEDNESDAY
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 6, UNITY CHRISTIAN 3: Unity was tied with eighth-ranked Gehlen Catholic at 2-2 through the first three innings but the Jays broke through with two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings. Gehlen Catholic went on to beat Unity 6-3 to improve to 4-0. Unity fell to 3-4.
Emily Kellen went all seven innings for Gehlen Catholic, allowing three runs on five hits, walking five and striking out 11.
Addison Weber was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Annissa Kleich hit a double and scored a run. Chloe Bunkers was 2-for-3 with a double and Alyssa Kolbeck was 3-for-4 with an RBI. TIffany Woerdehoff was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Sydney Livermore and Harlery Foreman each drove in a run.
For Unity, Erica Feikema was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Jenna Dekkers and Adriana Sandbulte each drove in a run.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 8, WEST SIOUX 6: West Sioux had a 6-4 lead going into the seventh inning but Remsen St. Mary's scored four runs in the seventh to take the lead. The Hawks held the Falcons scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the 8-6 victory.
Remsen St. Mary's stays undefeated on the season at 5-0 and are 4-0 in the War Eagle. West Sioux, which was ranked 11th, falls to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the War Eagle.
Ana Conover hit a home run in the game and drove in three and Ashley Willman was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Maya Bunkers and Claire Schroeder each scored twice and Tori Galles drove in a run.
Brittany Johnson pitched the final two innings for the Hawks to get the win. She gave up one run on three hits and walked a batter.
For West Sioux, Erika McKenney was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Avery Coyle hit a double and scored a run. Mia Danielson drove in two runs and Emily Hulshof was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Shayden Blankenship and Addison Dekkers each drove in a run.
WEST LYON 13, SIOUX CENTER 4: West Lyon held a small 2-1 lead going into the sixth inning but the Wildcats cames alive with six runs in the sixth and five in the seventh for a 13-4 win over Sioux Center.
West Lyon improves to 5-0 and Sioux Center falls to 4-2.
Hayley Knoblock was 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI and Shay Langenhorst was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Zavyr Metzber drove in two runs and Randi Childress was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Taylor Rentschler scored twice and had an RBI and Mallory Gramstad was 2-for-4 with two run sscored. Taylor DeJong was 2-for-4 with an RBi and Kennedy Dramer was 3-for-5 with a run scored. Morgyn Grotewold scored a run and had an RBI.
Kramer went all seven innings and allowed four runs on 10 hits, walked two and struck out five.
For Sioux Center, Willow Bleeker was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBIs and Lizzie Van Es was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Tatum Schmalbeck was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Lainey Pomrenke drove in a run.
RIVER VALLEY 14, RIDGE VIEW 5: Ridge View had a 4-0 lead on River Valley through four innings but the Wolverines came back with five runs in the next two innings to tie the game at 5-5.
The game went to extra innings as River Valley scored nine runs in the ninth inning to pick up the 14-5 victory.
River Valley improved to 7-0 on the season and Ridge View falls to 3-4.
Taylor Knaack went all nine innings to get the win as she struck out nine, walked five and allowed seven hits. She was also 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Knaack hit a two-run double off the top of the fence in the ninth to help break the game open.
Katrina Todd was 3-for-4 for River Valley with an RBI.
For Ridge View, Shae Dutler was 3-for-5 and Addison Schmidt hit a solo home run in the fifth.
TUESDAY
EAST 11-15, WEST 1-15: Sioux City East picked up its first two wins of the season with a sweep of West, 11-1 and 15-1. West falls to 0-8 on the season.
In the first game, Evie Larson went all five innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits, walked two and struck out seven.
Abby Alter hit a double and had an RBi and Larson and Josie Blake each hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs.Kiahna Jenkins scored twice and had two RBIs and Brylee Hempey scored twice and had an RBI. Kennedy Wineland scored twice and Maddie Hase scored a run and had an RBI. Alexy Jones drove in a run.
In the second game, Jones hit a triple, drove in a run and had three RBIs and Larson was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Kilie Junch was 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double and two RBIs and Hase was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Alter scored three times and had two RBIs. Blake was 2-for-3.
No stats were reported for West.
SIOUX CENTER 13, UNITY CHRISTIAN 4: Sioux Center broke open a tight game with four runs in the sixth inning and five in the seventh to claim a 13-4 victory over Unity Christian.
Sioux Center improved to 4-1 on the season Unity Christian fell to 3-3.
Tatum Schmalbeck hit a double and drove in a run for Sioux Center and Dana Den Herder was 3-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI. Annie Bullock was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Willow Bleeker was 2-for-4 with a run scored and a double. Reagan Jansen scored a run and had two RBIs and Lizzie Van Es was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Hope Arends scored twice and had an RBI and Keanna Post drove in a run.
For Unity, Erica Feikema hit a double and had two RBIs and Micah Byl scored twice. Molly Zylstra scored a run and had an RBI and Lucy Zylstra drove in a run.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 9, C.B. ST. ALBERT 5: Denison-Schleswig scored three runs in the seventh to pull away for a 9-5 win over Council Bluffs St. Albert. The Monarchs improved to 2-6 with the win.
Allana Arkfeld was 3-for-4 with a home run in the win and Hannah Slater hit a solo home run. Cambri Brodersen scored a run and had two RBIs and Kennedy Marten was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Kira Langenfeld was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Hailey Meseck was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Teryn Fink and Paige Kastner each drove in a run.
