WEST MONONA'S LANDERS THROWS NO-HITTER AT TOURNEY: West Monona's Lexi Landers threw a complete-game no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Gehlen Catholic on Saturday at the Westwood tournament. The Spartans also beat Lawton-Bronson 15-1 in four innings.
West Monona improved to 19-3 on the season and are on a five-game winning streak.
Landers struck out 12 in her no-hitter.
West Monona's lone run against Gehlen Catholic came in the sixth inning. Mallory McCall drew a walk and stole second. Then Megan Bonham drove McCall in for the game-winner run.
Gehlen Catholic's Rylee Schnepf allowed only two hits in the loss. She walked two and struck out three.
In the win over Lawton-Bronson, West Monona scored eight runs in the third inning to break it open.
Kylie Henschen was 3-for-3, Ariel Rotnicke was 3-for-4 with a triple and Macie McCall was 2-for-2 with a double.
Landers allowed only two hits and struck out six.
WESTWOOD WINS 2 AT OWN TOURNEY: Westwood knocked off Woodbine 10-7 and then defeated Gehlen Catholic 12-0 to finish its own tournament 3-1. The Rebels improved to 19-9 overall.
Westwood had a 9-0 lead against Woodbine when the Tigers scored seven runs. But Westwood held on for the 10-7 victory.
Sam Burkhart got the win and she drove in two runs. Makenna Harding had two RBIs and two runs scored and Shelby Skinner was 2-for-3.
Katelyn Martian allowed only one hit in the three-inning win over Gehlen Catholic. Martian struck out two.
Holly Holtz was 2-for-2 with a runs scored, Skinner was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Andee Martin hit a triple and scored twice.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON WINS TWO AT WESTWOOD: Kingsley-Pierson beat Trinity Christian 10-0 at the Westwood tournament on Saturday and then defeated Whiting 12-2 in five innings in another game.
The two wins snapped a three-game losing streak for the Panthers, who had lost four of its last five games. Kingsley-Pierson improves to 12-16 on the season.
LAWTON-BRONSON 8, WHITING 1: Lawton-Bronson picked up a win on Saturday at the Westwood tournament, defeated Whiting 8-1.
The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Eagles, who had lost seven of their last eight games. Lawton-Bronson improves to 8-16 overall.
WOODBINE 7, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 4: Trinity Christian fell behind 3-0 early against Woodbine but tied the game with three runs in the third and took the lead with a run in the fourth.
But Woodbine scored three runs in the fourth to retake the lead in the 7-4 victory on Saturday at the Westwood tournament.
ALTA-AURELIA 7, RIVER VALLEY 3: The Wolverines scored six runs in the fourth inning and went of to win 7-3 in a game at the Alta-Aurelia Tournament Saturday.
Kaylee Knaack and Kendall Fitch drove in one run apeice for River Valley.
RIVER VALLEY 4: STORM LAKE 3: The Wolverines scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to rally past the Tornadoes in a game at the Alta-Aurelia Tournament Saturday.
Taylor Knaack, Katrina Toss and Sydney Zahnley each drove in a run for River Valley. Knaack was the winning pitcher giving up four hits and three walks while fanning six. Rachel Bozonie had two hits and stole two bases for Storm Lake.
WEST IS 1-2 AT OKOBOJI TOURNAMENT: West recorded a 3-1 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn but lost 7-2 to South O'Brien and 8-6 to GTRA in action at the Okoboji Tournament in Milford Saturday.
Blair Bathurst pitchers a five-hitter and struck out six batters to lead the Wolverines (3-18) to a win over HMS. West scored all three of its runs in the top of the first inning with Kaylynne Patterson driving in two runs and Maya Augustine adding another RBI.
Madison Ford and Tayden Fairbanks each drove in two runs in the loss to GTRA. Ford stole five bases on the day.
Late Friday
WESTWOOD 3, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 2: Kingsley-Pierson scored two runs in the top of the seventh on MaKenna Bowman's single to tie the game against Westwood tournament.
In the bottom of the seventh with Westwood's Sam Burkhart on first, Kalie Stanfield laid down a bunt. An error allowed Burkhart to go all the way to third and Stanfield reached. Stanfield tried to go to second but was thrown out. During the throw to second, Burkhart went home and scored the game-winning run to give the Rebels a 3-2 victory.
Westwood improved to 17-9 with the win.
Shelby Skinner had an RBI double for the Rebels and Katelyn Martian allowed two runs on only three hits in seven innings. She struck out four.
WESTERN CHRISTAN 13, WESTWOOD 1: Western Christian held Westwood to three hits as the Wolfpack picked up its fifth win of the season, upsetting 12th-ranked Westwood 13-1 in four innings at the Westwood tournament.
Jadyn Faber allowed one run on three hits. Emily Heynen was 3-for-3 with three doubles and four RBIs.
For Westwood, Brenna Pike had an RBI single.
GEHLEN 8, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4: Gehlen Catholic scored four runs in the first inning but Western Christian came back to tie the game in the fourth inning. The Jays scored a run in the fifth to retake the lead and three more in the sixth in the 8-4 win.
Sydney Livermore was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for the Jays and Anna Britt was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Addison Weber drove in a run and Rylee Schnepf struck out nine batters.
For Western, Chandler Schemper was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Emilee Heynen was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Tori Wynia drove in a run.
GEHLEN 7, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 5: Kingsley-Pierson jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but Gehlen Catholic scored four runs in the bottom of the first.
The Panthers battled back and took the lead in the fifth but the Jays retook the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to win 7-5.
Katie Peters was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Jays and Addison Weber hit a double and had an RBI. Sydney Livermore scored a run and had two RBIs and Anna Britt scored twice.
WEST SIOUX GOES 1-2 AT SPENCER TOURNAMENT: No. 10 West Sioux (Class 2A) got a 10-6 win over MOC-Floyd Valley but dropped a 10-9 decision to North Union and a 15-4 drubbing at the hands of No. 4 (Class 1A) Newell-Fonda at the Spencer Tournament Friday.
The Falcons trailed 6-2 after six innings of their win over MOC-Floyd Valley but scored eight times in the top of the seventh to take command. Shayden Blankenship had three hits and three RBI's in the win over the Dutch while Brenna Klocker got the pitching win, fanning four while pitching a complete game.
Newell-Fonda scored a four-inning rule rule win in their triumph over West Sioux, getting five RBI's from Ella Larsen and four more from Megan Morenz. Erika McKenney drove in two runs for the Falcons, now 20-5.
RIVER VALLEY 6-10, OABCIG 5-7: The Wolverines got a sweep of the Faclons in a Western Valley Conference doubleheader played in Correctionville Friday.
Brittney Meyer had two home runs and drove in three runs in the nightcap to help River Valley (13-12) move above .500 on the season.
River Valley got a walk off game-winning single from Megan Carstens in the bottom of the seventh inning of the opener. Brittney Meyer scored the winning run after hitting a single and stealing second to set up the winning tally. Ryder Cranston had three hits and four RBI's in the twin bill for OABCIG (5-15).