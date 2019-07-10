ONAWA, Iowa -- Lexi Lander threw a perfect game in a five-inning 10-0 Class 2A Region 3 win over IKM-Manning on Wednesday.
Lander struck out eight batters in her perfect five innings of work.
Lander was 2-for-2 with a double and hit the walk-off two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Kylie Henschen had two hits, including a double, and Ariel Rotnicke also had two hits.
West Monona scored five runs in the second inning and five runs in the fifth inning.
West Monona improves to 29-5 on the season and have won seven straight games. West Monona hosts either AHSTW or Missouri Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday in a regional semifinal.
IKM-Manning ends the season with a 10-16 record.
WESTWOOD 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 1: Westwood and Remsen St. Mary's were tied at 1-1 after two innings in their Class 1A Region 1 game.
Westwood then got two runs in the fourth inning and went on to beat Remsen St. Mary's 3-1 on Wednesday.
Katelyn Martian went all seven innings, allowing one run on four hits. She struck out seven.
Aryanna DeRoin had an RBI double, Katie Crawford hit two singles and had two RBIs and Andee Martin scored twice.
Emma Galles took the loss. Brittany Johnson and Carly Ortmann had back-to-back doubles in the second inning that accounted for RSM's lone run.
Westwood improves to 29-10 and hosts South O'Brien in the 1A Region 1 semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
Remsen St. Mary's ends the season with a 14-15 record.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 4, RIVER VALLEY 2: South O'Brien held River Valley to only three hits as South O'Brien won its Class 1A Region 1 game 4-2 on Wednesday.
Bailey Tjossem went all seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits. She walked six and struck out two.
Hannah Dau had two hits and Sydney Struve had two hits and scored a run. Taryn Hintz had two hits and had an RBI and Anna Friedrichsen hit a double and scored a run. Jordan Niewenhuis also hit a double.
For River Valley, Katrina Todd hit a solo home run and Brittany Meyer hit a double.
South O'Brien improved to 27-3 and have won 14 straight games. South O'Brien travels to Westwood on Friday in a region semifinal at 7 p.m.
River Valley ends the season with a 19-19 record.
SPIRIT LAKE 12, OKOBOJI 0: Spirit Lake scored 11 runs combined in the third and fourth innings and cruised to a Class 3A Region 2 win over Okoboji in four innings on Wednesday.
Brenna Benge hit a home run, scored twice and had three RBIs and Stella Donkersloot hit a solo home run. Karli Olsen hit a triple and scored three times and Elli Carney was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Izzy Backhaus scored a run and had an RBI.
Irish Knutson went all four innings, giving up one hit, walking one and striking out four.
Keitra Cabinboy had a double in the loss for Okoboji.
Spirit Lake improves to 21-6 overall and hosts Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in a region semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
Okoboji ends the season with a 9-18 record.
WEST SIOUX 9, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4: West Sioux scored five runs in the first inning and went on to beat Western Christian 9-4 in Class 2A Region 4 game on Wednesday.
Meghan Danielson hit a double, scored twice and had three RBIs and Emily Hulshof was 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and four RBIs. Tasha Peterson scored a run and had two RBIs and Shayden Blankenship and Mia Danielson scored two runs each.
Erika McKenney went all seven innings and gave up four runs on nine hits, walked four and struck out seven.
West Sioux improves to 23-7 on the season and hosts West Lyon at 7 p.m. on Friday in a regional semifinal.
Western Christian finishes the season with a 10-14 record.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 7, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 2: Freshman Natalie Nielsen held Kingsley-Pierson's bats in check as Akron-Westfield defeated Kingsley-Pierson 7-2 in a Class 1A Region 1 victory on Wednesday.
Nielsen went all seven innings, allowing only two runs on five hits. She struck out 10 batters. Nielsen also had a double.
Kingsley-Pierson's Avery Schroeder had a double in the loss.
Akron-Westfield improves to 21-12 on the season and hosts Gehlen Catholic in a region semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Kingsley-Pierson ends the season with a 14-22 record.
WEST LYON 10, HINTON 6: West Lyon moved on with a 10-6 Class 2A Region 4 victory over Hinton on Wednesday.
West Lyon led 3-0 after the first inning and Hinton tied the game in the top of the second. West Lyon scored a run in the bottom of the second to retake the lead. Hinton took the lead in the fifth with three runs but in the bottom of the fifth, West Lyon scored six runs to retake the lead and went on to win.
West Lyon improves to 20-7 on the season and the Wildcats have won their last five games. West Lyon travels to West Sioux in a region semifinal game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
For Hinton, Aspen Coffee hit a home run, scored twice and had three RBIs and Kayana Kunkel was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bella Badar drove in a run and Young was 2-for-4 with a double. Madison Goosman was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Hinton ends the season with an 11-15 overall record.
Late Tuesday
LE MARS 9, EAST 3: The Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season with a win over the Black Raiders in the non-conference softball game played in Sioux City Tuesday.
The win wrapped up a season sweep over East for Le Mars, which also won a 7-3 decision on May 20 in Le Mars. Emily Carlson had two double and singles while Kady Leusink, and Annie Ellis also had two each. Brook Berkenpas got the pitching win giving up six hits while fanning six.
East. which was also playing its final regular season game, got single and double from Evie Larson and a double from Brylee Hempey.
Le Mars (20-12) opens Class 4A regional play Thursday when it plays at Storm Lake while East (18-14) hosts West in a first-round game the same night.