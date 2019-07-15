HARLAN, Iowa — Caroline McAlexander pitcked up her 19th pitching win of the season as she tossed a shutout to lead No. 9 Mount Ayr to a 9-0 win over No. 4 West Monona in a Class 2A regional softball final in Harlan Monday.
The win breaks a 25-year absence from the state tournament for the Raiderettes, who will take a 26-2 mark to Fort Dodge.
West Monona fell behind 3-0 after Mount Ayr batted in the top of the first inning and and was unable to pull any closer. The Spartans end their season with a 30-6 record. West Monona has been to state four times in school history, the most recent in 1976.
ALGONA 8, SPIRIT LAKE 3: Algona broke a 1-1 tie by scoring six runs in the fifth inning and went on to advance to the Class 3A state tournament with a win in a game played in Spirit Lake Monday.
The Bulldogs got a two-run double from Emma Elsbecker to break a 1-1 tie and went on to add four more runs in the frame.
Spirit Lake got two runs back in its half of the fifth to pull within 7-3 but Algona pitcher Kameryn Etherington kept the Indians off the scoreboard the rest of the way and ended the game with 11 strike outs.
Algona moves on to the Class 3A state tournament with a 17-10 mark, also logging an upset of No. 3 ranked the semifinal round. Spirit Lake ends with a 22-7 record. Stella Donkersloot and Izzy Backhaus had two hits and one RBI apiece to lead the Indian offense.
NEWELL-FONDA 6, RIDGE VIEW 4: Newell-Fonda scored four seventh-inning runs after trailing 4-2 late.
The Mustangs got on the scoreboard first with a run in the second inning.