PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: West Monona wins Western Valley Conference tournament

For Gehlen Catholic, Josie Kolbeck was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and five RBIs and Chloe Bunkers was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Harley Foreman hit a double and Sydney Livermore scored a run and had two RBIs. Tiffany Woerdehoff was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Addison Webber was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Annissa Kleich was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

For West Sioux, Emily Hulshof scored a run and had three RBIs and Mia Danielson scored twice and had an RBI. Avery Coyle was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Payton Schwiesow scored a run and had an RBI. Isabel Ortiz drove in a run.

C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 14-8, WEST 2-7: West fell short of splitting the doubleheader on Thursday as the Wolverines were swept 14-2 and 8-7 by Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Thursday.

West fell to 0-14 on the season and 0-9 in the MRAC. Abraham Lincoln improved to 4-9 overall and 4-6 in the MRAC.

In the first game, West gave up five runs in the first inning in the loss. Maya Augustine hit a triple and scored a run for West and Madelynn Morris drove in a run.