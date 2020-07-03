PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: West Monona wins Western Valley Conference tournament

WEST MONONA 10, RIVER VALLEY 0: West Monona scored all 10 runs in the first inning as the Spartans went on to claim the Western Valley Conference tournament title with a 10-0 victory over River Valley on Thursday.
The last time West Monona won the WVC tournament was back in 2016 as the No. 8 seed. The Spartans were the top seed this season and three of West Monona's wins were by at least 10 runs.
West Monona improved to 14-1 overall and River Valley fell to 14-2.
Lexi Lander went all five innings and allowed only one hit, didn't walk a batter and struck out nine. She also drove in a run.
Megan Nichols was 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs and MaKayla Haynes hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs. Joslin Gaukel scored two runs and Mallory McCall scored a run and had an RBI.
Lander batted .1000 during the tournament and was 4-for-4 with six walks. Nichols was 7-for-8 during the tournament.
Sara Holtz had the lone hit for River Valley.
EAST 6-8, C.B. JEFFERSON 4-12: East split its doubleheader against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Thursday. East won the first game 6-4 and Thomas Jefferson took the second game 12-8.
In the first game, Alexy Jones had an RBI double in the eighth inning to break the tie as the Black Raiders went on to win the extra innings contest. Jones scored twice and drove in two runs in the contest.
Abby Alter was 2-for-4 with a dobule and two RBIs and Kiahna Jenkins was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Evie Larson went all eight innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking six and striking out four.
East scored three runs to start the second game but Thomas Jefferson came back with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. East tied the game in the second and Thomas Jefferson took the lead again in the third. Thomas Jefferson pulled away with seven runs in the fourth inning and held on for the 12-8 win.
Larson was 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Alter hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Brylee Hempey scored twice and had an RBI and Josie Blake scored twice.
East is now 6-10 on the season and 6-4 in the MRAC. Thomas Jefferson is 1-12 on the season and 1-9 in the MRAC.
East won the junior varsity game 12-0 with a no-hitter.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 10, WEST SIOUX 9: Gehlen Catholic scored four runs in the second but West Sioux responded with four runs in the third. The Jays scored four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth and this time West Sioux couldn't complete the comeback as Gehlen Catholic won 10-9 on Thursday.
Gehlen Catholic improves to 6-5 on the season and West Sioux falls to 5-8.
For Gehlen Catholic, Josie Kolbeck was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and five RBIs and Chloe Bunkers was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Harley Foreman hit a double and Sydney Livermore scored a run and had two RBIs. Tiffany Woerdehoff was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Addison Webber was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Annissa Kleich was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
For West Sioux, Emily Hulshof scored a run and had three RBIs and Mia Danielson scored twice and had an RBI. Avery Coyle was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Payton Schwiesow scored a run and had an RBI. Isabel Ortiz drove in a run.
C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 14-8, WEST 2-7: West fell short of splitting the doubleheader on Thursday as the Wolverines were swept 14-2 and 8-7 by Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Thursday.
West fell to 0-14 on the season and 0-9 in the MRAC. Abraham Lincoln improved to 4-9 overall and 4-6 in the MRAC.
In the first game, West gave up five runs in the first inning in the loss. Maya Augustine hit a triple and scored a run for West and Madelynn Morris drove in a run.
In the second game, West grabbed a 3-0 lead in the fist inning and were up 5-1 after the second. The Wolverines were up 6-3 going into the seventh inning with the Lynx scored four runs to take the lead. West got one run in the bottom of the seventh but the comeback fell short.
Marin Freeze was 2-for-4 with a home run for West and Augustine was 2-for-3 with two triples, two runs scored and an RBI. Morris was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, a run scored and an RBI.
GLENWOOD 10, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7: Denison-Schleswig went up 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning but Glenwood scored eight runs in the next four innings to get the 10-7 victory.
In the loss, Allana Arkfeld was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBi and Hannah Slater hit a double and had three RBIs. Kira Langenfeld drove in two runs and Paige Kastner was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Cambri Brodersen was 2-for-3.
