PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: West Monona's Lexi Lander throws no-hitter Monday

WEST MONONA 10, WOODBURY CENTRAL 0: In Onawa, West Monona opened the season with a five-inning 10-0 victory over Woodbury Central as Lexi Lander threw a no-hitter in the Spartans victory.
Lander went all five innings, struck out nine batters and faced the minimum. She did allow a walk in the game but the runner was later picked off.
At the plate, Kacey Miller hit a two-run home run in the third, Mallory McCall was 3-for-4 with three doubles and Mikayla Haynes was 2-for-3.
HINTON 15, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 1: The Hinton softball team opened the season with a three-inning 15-1 victory over Harris-Lake Park on Monday.
Jaydn Case didn't allow a hit in her three innings for Hinton, giving up one earned run on three walks. She struck out four. Case was also 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
Alyssa Fischer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Sara Schoenrock scored three times and Shaw scored twice. Madison Goosmann and Sydney George each drove in a run and Emily Small was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Aubree Lake and Morgan Stucky each scored twice and Kayana Kunkel stole two bases.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 2: South O'Brien took a one-run lead against Remsen St. Mary's in the top of the sixth inning, but the Hawks came back with two runs of their own to go up 3-2.
Marina Cronin set South O'Brien down in order in the top of the seventh at Remsen St. Mary's opened the season with a victory on Monday, 3-2.
RSM loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth and then Carmindee Ricke walked, scoring Brittany Johnson to tie the game at two. South O'Brien got a strikeout but a passed balled on a 1-2 count allowed Claire Schroeder to score the eventual game-winning run.
Cronin went all seven innings and didn't walk a batter. She allowed only two runs, one earned, on two hits and struck out three batters.
Maya Bunkers was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
SPIRIT LAKE 10, STORM LAKE 3: Storm Lake scored a run in the top of the third to tie the game at 1-1 and then Spirit Lake took over.
The Indians scored two runs in the bottom of the third to retake the lead and two more runs in the fourth before adding four runs in the fifth and another in the sixth for the 10-3 victory on Monday to open the season.
Brenna Benge was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Karli Olson was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Izzy Backhaus was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Emma Jenness was hit a double and scored a run.
Irish Knutson went all seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits, walking two and striking out nine.
For Storm Lake, Josie Hernandez hit a home run and had two RBIs, Holly Dierenfield was 2-for-4 and Sam Louwagie drove in a run.
