PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: West Monona's Lexi Lander throws no-hitter Monday

Marina Cronin set South O'Brien down in order in the top of the seventh at Remsen St. Mary's opened the season with a victory on Monday, 3-2.

RSM loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth and then Carmindee Ricke walked, scoring Brittany Johnson to tie the game at two. South O'Brien got a strikeout but a passed balled on a 1-2 count allowed Claire Schroeder to score the eventual game-winning run.

Cronin went all seven innings and didn't walk a batter. She allowed only two runs, one earned, on two hits and struck out three batters.

Maya Bunkers was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

SPIRIT LAKE 10, STORM LAKE 3: Storm Lake scored a run in the top of the third to tie the game at 1-1 and then Spirit Lake took over.

The Indians scored two runs in the bottom of the third to retake the lead and two more runs in the fourth before adding four runs in the fifth and another in the sixth for the 10-3 victory on Monday to open the season.

Brenna Benge was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Karli Olson was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Izzy Backhaus was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Emma Jenness was hit a double and scored a run.