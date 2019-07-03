HAWARDEN, Iowa — The West Sioux softball team scored in each of the first five innings Wednesday to defeat Hinton, 7-4.
The Falcons scored twice in the first and fifth innings. Blackhawks freshman Jaydn Case allowed five earned runs on eight hits, and she also walked one and struck out three.
The Blackhawks (11-14) scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning.
Aspen Coffee had two hits from the lead-off spot, and Payton George was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Shelbie Young also had a double.
"All year long, we have been the team that fights back and tonight was the same kind of game," Hinton coach Jennifer Jacobs-List said. "However at the end of the night, we made too many mistakes to overcome the deficit."
Avery Coyle and Shayden Blankenship both had doubles for the Falcons. Meghan Danielson had two RBIs.
Erika McKenney had seven strikeouts for West Sioux.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 14, HMS 2 (4): The Wolverines scored five in the third inning to break the game open.
Wolverines junior Anna Friedrichsen led off that inning with a home run.
Taryn Hintz had a three-hit game, and she had five RBIs.
Jordan Nieuwenhuis and Hannah Dau both had two hits.
Bailey Tjossem and Sydney Struve combined to hold Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn to three hits.