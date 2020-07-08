PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: West Sioux upsets No. 5 Akron-Westfield

IRETON, Iowa -- West Sioux got its best pitching performance of the season as the Falcons knocked of Class 1A No. 5-ranked Akron-Westfield 7-2 on Wednesday.
West Sioux improve to 8-9 on the season and 5-4 in the War Eagle Conference. The Westerners fell to 13-2 overall and 8-2 in the War Eagle.
Emily Hulshof went all seven innings for West Sioux as she allowed two runs, both unearned, on four hits, walked only two and struck out one.
Hulshof also hit a double and had three RBIs. Mia Danielson drove in two runs and Shayden Blankenship and Cassie Koopmans were each 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Payton Schwiesow drove in a run.
For Akron-Westfield, Megan Meinen was 2-for-3 and Jaden Harris and Autumn Bundy each drove in a run.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 3, SIOUX CENTER 1: South O'Brien got a quality pitching performance from Sydney Struve as the Wolverines knocked off Sioux Center 3-1 on Wednesday.
South O'Brien improved to 9-3 on the season and Sioux Center falls to 9-5.
Struve went all seven innings and allowed one unearned run, walked only two and struck out five.
Taryn Hintz was 2-for-3 with a triple, a single and two runs scored and Liz Maurer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Sierra DeBoer hit a double and had an RBI.
Tatum Schmalbeck took the loss for Sioux Center.
WEST MONONA 5, MVAOCOU 0: West Monona was held to only four hits but the Spartans still picked up a 4-0 win over MVAOCOU on Wednesday.
West Monona improved to 16-1 on the season and 9-0 in the Western Valley Conference. MVAOCOU fell to 2-12 overall.
Lexi Lander went all seven innings for the Spartans as she allowed two infield hits, walked two and struck out 12.
Kacy Miller hit a double and Megan Bonham hit a two-run single. Lander and Madison Chesnut each had a single.
WESTWOOD 14, LAWTON-BRONSON 9: Westwood picked up its 10th win as the Rebels knocked off Lawton-Bronson 14-9 on Wednesday.
Westwood improved to 10-9 on the season and Lawton-Bronson fell to 9-5.
For Westwood, Samantha Thompson was 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and six RBIs and Elisa Davis was 3-for-4 with four runs scored. Holly Holtz went five innings in relief to get the win and she was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
For Lawton-Bronson, Haley Williams was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored and Rylee Wanger was 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
HINTON 6, UNITY CHRISTIAN 1: Hinton improved to 6-5 on the season and 4-3 in the War Eagle with a 6-1 win over Unity Christian, which fell to 6-8 overall and 5-3 in the War Eagle.
Jayden Case went all seven innings for Hinton and alklowed one run on four hits, walked eight and struck out 12.
Taylor Reuter and Madison Goosmann were each 2-for-3 with a double and Aubree Lake scored a run and had an RBI. Case drove in a run.
Micah Byl was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Erica Feikema hit a double.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 10, SPENCER 9: Spencer had an 8-3 lead going into the bottom of the sixth when Western Christian scored seven runs to take the lead. The Wolfpack held off Spencer for the 10-9 victory on Wednesday.
Western Christian improved to 7-7 on the season and Spencer fell to 5-8.
For the Wolfpack, Tori Wynja was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Jadyn Faber was 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs. Emilee Heynen and Cassie Van Otterloo each scored two runs.
For Spencer, Allison Piercey was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Jara Merchant was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Kate Larsen was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Matayah Lowe scored two runs. Jada Piercy was 4-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs and Emily English drove in a run.
LATE WEDNESDAY
RIVER VALLEY 9, WOODBURY CENTRAL 8: Woodbury Central almost pulled off the upset. A four-run sixth inning gave the Wildcats an 8-7 lead. But River Valley kept the game alive by scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extra innings
In the bottom of the eighth, Kaylee Knaack drew a one-out walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Brittany Meyer hit a single to score Knaack for the 9-8 River Valley victory.
River Valley improves to 16-2 on the season and the Wolverines are 9-1 in the Western Valley Conference. Woodbury Central falls to 3-10 overall and 3-6 in the WVC.
Taylor Knaack went all eight innings for the Wolverines. Meyer was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs and Daisy Olais and Maddie Thomas each hit a home run.
Sammy Bates went 3-for-4 for Woodbury Central.
TUESDAY
EAST 3-7, HEELAN 0-20: East shutout Bishop Heelan 3-0 in the first game of the MRAC doubleheader but the Crusaders bounce back in the second game with 20 runs for a 20-7 victory to salvage a split.
Heelan is now 8-9 on the season and 8-4 in the MRAC. East is 7-11 on the season and 7-5 in the MRAC.
In the first game, Evie Larson went all seven innings and allowed three hits, walked four and struck out four.
Abby Alter, Kylie Junck and Kennedy Wineland each drove in a run for East.
Angel Shaw took the loss for Heelan.
The Crusaders got a three-run home run from Kenley Meis in the second game. Kiana Fjeldheim and Grace Nelson were each 2-for-6 with two RBIs and Liz Meyer was 3-for-6 with two RBIs. Kyla Michalak was 2-for-6 with an RBI.
Joslyn Verzal went all seven innings for the win.
For East, Alexys Jones hit a three-run home run and Olivia Menser was 2-for-2 with an RBI double.
East won the junior varsity game 10-2 to improve to 11-4-1 on the season.
WEST SIOUX 8, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 4: West Sioux built a 4-0 lead and went on to beat Trinity Christian 8-4.
West Sioux improved to 7-9 on the season and Trinity Christian falls to 0-11.
Erika McKenney was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Emily Hulshof drove in two runs. Payton Schwiesow was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Shayden Blankenship and Avery Coyle each scored twice. Meghan Danielson was 2-for-2 with a run scored and Addison Popken and Cassie Koopmans each drove in a run.
