PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: West Sioux upsets No. 5 Akron-Westfield

Jayden Case went all seven innings for Hinton and alklowed one run on four hits, walked eight and struck out 12.

Taylor Reuter and Madison Goosmann were each 2-for-3 with a double and Aubree Lake scored a run and had an RBI. Case drove in a run.

Micah Byl was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Erica Feikema hit a double.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 10, SPENCER 9: Spencer had an 8-3 lead going into the bottom of the sixth when Western Christian scored seven runs to take the lead. The Wolfpack held off Spencer for the 10-9 victory on Wednesday.

Western Christian improved to 7-7 on the season and Spencer fell to 5-8.

For the Wolfpack, Tori Wynja was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Jadyn Faber was 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs. Emilee Heynen and Cassie Van Otterloo each scored two runs.

For Spencer, Allison Piercey was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Jara Merchant was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Kate Larsen was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Matayah Lowe scored two runs. Jada Piercy was 4-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs and Emily English drove in a run.

LATE WEDNESDAY