WESTWOOD 4, OABCIG 0: Westwood scored all four of its runs in the sixth inning and came away with a 4-0 victory on Monday over OABCIG.
Katelyn Martian went all seven innings in the shut out. She struck out five batters. She gave up only two hits and didn't walk a batter.
Martian was 2-for-3 and Sam Burkhart was 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the sixth inning.
Westwood evens its record at 5-5 and is 3-1 in the Western Valley Conference. OABCIG is 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the WVC.
SPIRIT LAKE 19, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 7: Western Christian had a 6-5 lead on Spirit Lake after five innings but the Indians outscored the Woldpack 14-1 the rest of the way for a 19-7 victory in five innings on Monday. Spirit Lake had an 8-2 record.
Karli Olsen hit a triple, scored four times and had two RBIs and Payton Ahrenstorff was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Izzy Backhaus hit a double, scored a run and had three RBIs and Ellie Carney was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Stella Donkersloot was 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs and Gracie Hamm was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff scored four times and drove in a run and Emma Jenness scored a run and had an RBI.
Western Christian fell to 2-4 on the season. Chandler Schemper hit a home run and had three RBIs and Jadyn Faber was 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Kayla Zevenbergen and Emilee Heynen each scored a run and had two RBIs.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3, HINTON 0: Gehlen Catholic improved to 5-2 on the season as the Jays held Hinton to only two hits in a 3-0 win on Monday.
Hinton falls to 3-6 on the season.
Jaydn Case went all seven innings, giving up two earned runs on only one hit, walked five and struck out five.
Case and Alyssa Fischer had the two hits for Hinton.