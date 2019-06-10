MOVILLE, Iowa — Woodbury Central High School freshman Maddie Schultz hit a go-ahead solo home run in the third inning Monday to give the Wildcats (7-7) a 1-0 win over West Monona (15-2).
Wildcats freshman Sydney Fickbohm earned the win, as she recorded two strikeouts, allowed five hits and walked just one batter.
Even though she got the loss, West Monona's Lexi Lander held the Wildcats to three hits and she struck out six.
WEST SIOUX 12, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORD 0: West Sioux only needed three innings to defeat H-M-S 12-0 on Monday.
Payton Schwiesow was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Shayden Blankenship was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Avery Cole was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs adn Meghan Danielson was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Erika McKenney had two RBIs.
McKenney went the three innings for the win, giving up two hits and striking out five.
West Sioux improved to 12-3 on the season. It's the second straight win for the Falcons and their fourth in their last five games.
RIVER VALLEY 4, LAWTON-BRONSON 3: Lawton-Bronson led until the sixth inning when River Valley tied up the game, which went extra innings.
In the top of the ninth, Maddie Thomas led off with the single and went to second on a wild pitch. Taylor Knaack, who got her 100th career hit, doubled to put River Valley up 4-3. River Valley held on for the win.
Knaack was also the pitcher and she had 10 strikeouts. She allowed only four hits. Kendall Fitch drove in two runs.
For Lawton-Bronson, Rylee Wagner was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
River Valley improves to 7-11 overall and Lawton-Bronson fall to 6-11.
HINTON 10, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 5: Hinton had some key two-out hits and went on to defeat Harris-Lake Park 10-5 on Monday.
Aspen Coffee was 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs and Bella Badar and Madison Goosman each scored twice. Shelbie Young was 2-for-4 with a run scored and four RBIs.
Jadyn Case got the win. She gave up three earned runs on four hits, walked four and struck out four.
Hinton improves to 5-9 overall.
ABRAHAM LINCOLN 10, WEST 0: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln defeated West 10-0 on Monday.
Payton Monroe went 2-for-3 win the loss and Marin Frazee and Maya Augstine were both 1-for-2 for West, which fell to 0-12 on the season.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 7, SPIRIT LAKE 6: Spirit Lake's comeback fell short in a 7-6 loss to Estherville-Lincoln Central on Monday.
Spirit Lake took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but Estherville-Lincoln Central came back with six runs in the top of the sixth. Spirit Lake scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh but came up one run short to fall to 13-4 on the season.
Stella Donkersloot hit a triple, scored twice and drove in a run and Payton Ahrenstroff hit a double. Izzy Backhaus hit a double and had three RBIs and Jordyn Hamm was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Karli Olsen scored three times and Emma Jenness had an RBI.