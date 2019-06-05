SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls softball team took advantage of several North errors and went on a win a battle of the final two unbeaten Missouri River Conference softball teams 11-4 at North High Thursday evening.
North made things easy for the Warriors, committing eight errors while SB-L also had 11 hits and made just one miscue, a sixth-inning error that led to the Stars' first run.
Down 10-0 and faced with losing by run rule, North scored three times in sixth inning, getting an RBI single from Isabelle Hesse and a run-scoring ground out from Hailey Hoogers.
Other than the error in the sixth inning, the Warriors were solid behind winning pitcher Kenzie Foley, who tossed a six-hitter with five walks and two strike outs.
The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning when SB-L scored four times on three hits and three North errors. Emma Christensen opened the frame with a single to center and came in to score the first run on Chloe Black's double to lead. Foley made it 2-0 on an RBI single to center. Errors accounted for the other two runs of the inning, as well as one insurance run in both the fourth and fifth innings.
EAST 13, BISHOP HEELAN 3: Madi Van Dyke hit a grand slam and Katlynn Tucker also had four hits to lead the Black Raiders to a win in a Missouri River Conference softball game played at East High Thursday.
Brylee Hempey also added two doubles while Evie Larson and Josie Blake also had two hits for the Black Raiders (9-3). Chasity Johnson pitcher and six-hitter and stuck out three for the pitching win. East used a seven-run fourth inning to erase a 3-1 Heelan lead and added five more runs in the fifth.
Riley Plantenberg and Liz Meyer had two hits each for the Crusaders.
HMS 8, HINTON 1: The Hinton High School softball team lost 8-1 on Thursday to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.
Blackhawks freshman pitcher Jaydn Case surrendered five earned runs on 10 hits.
Hinton freshman Madison Goosmann was 2-for-3. The Blackhawks had seven hits, which were all singles.
SPIRIT LAKE 9, PAC 0: Spirit Lake High School's Izzy Backhaus had a three-hit game on Thursday.
The Indians scored six runs in the sixth inning. Brenna Benge homered in the game.
Payton Ahrenstorff and Stella Donkersloot each had a double.
SOUTH O' BRIEN 3, WEST SIOUX 2: Sydney Struve hit a triple in the win for Wolverines, which are now 7-0.
Bailey Tjossem struck out six and allowed two runs on three hits.
West Sioux's Payton Schwiesow drove in its lone run. Erika McKenney was handed the loss, as she allowed three runs on five hits.
Late Wednesday
WOODBURY CENTRAL 8, OABCIG 7: OABCIG thought it had a comeback win against Woodbury Central. The Falcons scored three runs in the sixth and three in the top of the seventh to go up 7-3.
In the bottom of the seventh, Woodbury Central scored five runs to claim a come-from-behind 8-7 walk-off win.
The Wildcats improved to 4-6 with a win, snapping a five-game losing streak. OABCIG fell to 1-6 with the loss, the sixth straight defeat for the Falcons.
Lindsie Graff led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double and a little later, Sidnie Graff hit a two-run triple. Later, Olivia Heisel hit a walk-off, two-run triple to give the Wildcats the win. Heisel had three hits in the game.