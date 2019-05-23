SIOUX CITY -- North upset Class 1A No. 13 ranked Westwood on Thursday as the Stars defeated the Rebels 11-1 in five innings.
It was the season-opener for North, which is 1-0. Westwood is 1-1 on the season.
Hailey Hoogers went all five innings, giving up three hits and striking out two. Only three balls left the infield for Westwood and six of the putouts went right back to Hoogers.
Payton Risetter was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Bailey Becker drove in two runs. Hoogers was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Olivia Baier and Kylee Eickholt each drove in a run. Isabelle Hesse was 2-for-3.
North plays Friday at the Bishop Heelan tournament against Lewis Central at 6 p.m.
Late Wednesday
WOODBURY CENTRAL 10, RIVER VALLEY 6: Woodbury Central had a big fifth inning to pick up its first win of the season, 10-6 over River Valley on Wednesday.
With the game tied at 5-5, Woodbury Central scored five runs to break the tie. Lindsie Graff had the big hit in the inning, a three-run double.
Tori Bates had three hits and a double and Sally Gallagher had two hits and a double. Sydney Fickbohm went all seven innings in the win.
For River Valley, Daisy Olais had three hits with a double and an RBI and Taylor Knaack had two hits and an RBI.
CHEROKEE 14, WEST 3: Cherokee had 18 total hits in a 14-3 over West on Wednesday.
Teagan Slaughter was the winning pitcher for the Braves, going all six innings, giving up three hits and striking out four.
Payton Slaughter was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and Alexus Jones was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Maya Augustine, Madison Ford and Payton Monroe all had a hit for West.
WEST MONONA 15, MVAOCOU 0: Mallory McCall had three of the Spartans' 15 hits in a Western Valley Conference game played in Mapleton Wednesday.
Lexi Lander had a home run and drove in four to lead West Monona (2-0). Megan Nichols had a one-hitter over three innings to earn the pitching win.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 11, CB LINCOLN 0: Sarah Heilesen pitched a five-inning no hitter and drove in three runs to lead the Monarchs to a non-conference win in a game played in Council Bluffs Wednesday.
Kambrie Dau and Tatum Fink also drove in three runs for the winners, who were playing in their season opening game.