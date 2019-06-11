SIOUX CITY -- The West picked up their first win of the season downing the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 7-2 in a Missouri River Conference game played in Sioux City Tuesday.
West gave up the first two runs of the game in the second inning but scored the next seven to get the win. Emily Persinger got the pitching win fanning eight batters while giving up eight hits and two walks. The two runs allowed was by far the best defensive effort of the year for the Wolverines, who had given up at least 10 runs in their previous 12 games.
Tayden Fairbanks and Jasmine Mendoza both drove in two runs for the Wolverines (1-5 MRAC and 1-12 overall). West stole six bases in the win paced by Madelyn Ford who had two.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 2, LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 1: The No. 11 Warriors (Class 4A) made the most of two hits and held on to win in a non-conference softball game played in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday.
The Warriors scored both of their runs and had both hits in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead. SB-L's Abby Lewis led off the third with a single to center field and advanced to third base on a wild pitch and passed ball. Lewis scored what turned out to be the game's winning run on another passed ball. Chloe Black drove in Emma Christensen, who reached on a walk, with the second run of the inning on another single.
Pitcher Kenzie Foley kept Lo-Ma off the score board until the seventh inning, fanning seven batters for the game while tossing a five-hitter.
Logan-Magnolia got doubles from Alexis Christians and Macanna Guritz in the seventh inning to score its lone run of the game but Foley coaxed a ground out to strand the potential tying run at third base to close out the win.
NORTH 18, CBAL 0: The Stars made short work of the Lynx running away to a three-inning run rule win in a Missouri River Conference game played in Council Bluffs Tuesday.
North (11-6 overall and 4-1 MRAC) scored six runs in the top of the first inning and 10 more in the second to take firm control from the outset. The first six batters of the game reach base for North and Courtney Johnson had three hits and drove in two runs for the game and Bailey Becker also drove in three runs with a two-run single and base loaded walk.
Pitcher Hailey Hoogers threw a one-hitter and struck out three while facing just 11 batters in the abbreviated win. Hoogers also had a two-run double in the first inning and Karsyn Hicks had an RBI triple and Mackayla Black a two-run double.
RIVER VALLEY 12, WHITING 1: Brittney Meyer had a three-run home run and Katrina Todd a bases clearing triple to lead the Wolverines to a win over the Warriors in softball action played in Whiting Tuesday.
Kendall Fitch got the pitching win for River Valley (8-11) with a three-hitter with five strike outs and six walks. Kinzie Theeler had a hit and drove in a run for Whiting (0-6).
Late Monday
SOUTH O'BRIEN 6, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 4: Bailey Tjossem earned the win on Monday, as the Wolverines senior allowed two runs on four hits.
Sydney Struve earned the six-out save. Struve allowed two runs on three hits. The two South O'Brien pitchers combined to surrender 10 walks.
Struve, Taryn Hintz, Anna Friedrichsen and Gabby Herren each had two hits.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 12, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 2: Trinity Christian scored first with a run in the first inning but Unity went on to score three runs in the first as the Knights picked up their first victory, 12-2, over Trinity in five innings.
Unity is 1-10 on the season, Trinity is 0-6.
Erin Wieringa was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and four RBIs and Micah Byl scored four times and drove in a run. Lucy Zylstra scored three times and had an RBI and Danae Noteboom was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Serena Bogenrief drove in a run.
Sofia Sandbulte went five innings and gave up one earned run on four hits, walked three and struck out five.
For Trinity, Alyssa Maassen hit a double and drove in a run and Alyssa Uittenbogen scored twice.
KUEMPER CATHOLIC 12, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7: Denison-Schleswig jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Kuemper Catholic scored 10 runs in the seventh inning. Kuemper Catholic went on to win 12-8.
Paige Armijo hit a home runs and had three RBIs and Kailey Pick had a double and two RBIs. Kayla Rauch hit a solo home run and Alex Mohr drove in a run.
The Monarchs fell to 10-4 overall and 5-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.