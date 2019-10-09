LA VISTA, Neb. — The South Sioux City High School softball team extended its season on Tuesday in a thrilling first-round district win on Wednesday, but the Cardinals's season ended with a pair of losses.
The Cardinals (5-25) defeated Omaha Northwest 14-13 to advance to the Class A-District 1 winner's bracket, but then top-seeded Papillion-La Vista beat the Cardinals 12-0.
In the consolation bracket, Millard North beat the Cardinals 12-0 to knock South Sioux out of the tournament.
In the win against Northwest, the Cardinals scored four seventh-inning runs — all with two outs — to take the win.
Jada Kempers drove in the first run on an RBI infield single that scored Emerson Palsma.
Avery Palsma, who advanced to third base on the Kempers hit, stole home to make the Cardinals deficit to one run.
Grace McBride hit a fly ball that Northwest right fielder Abby Frey couldn't catch, and Kempers scored on that play to tie the game.
The Cardinals took the lead on a Jordyn Wendte RBI single that drove in McBride.
The Cardinals had four hits in the rally.
Ella Meyers retired the Northwest batters in succession in the seventh inning to advance in the tournament.
Meyers threw 151 pitches in the win, which was a season-high for Meyers. Her previous season-high was 142 on Sept. 10 against Highway 91.
Avery Palsma and Hope Rose doubled in the first game and Kempers had a three-hit game.
Papillion-La Vista scored four runs in each of the three innings played to knock off the Cardinals.
P-LV and Millard North both held the Cardinals hitless.