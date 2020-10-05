PREP SOFTBALL: South Sioux City's season ends with home run

ELKHORN, Neb. — Jada Kempers hit a two-run home run Monday to tie the elimination game that the South Sioux City High School softball team was in, but Douglas County West/Concordia answered in the bottom of the seventh.

Alyssa Baker hit a two-out, three-run, game-winning home run to win the game 9-6 for the Falcons, and that homer ended the Cardinals' season at Monday's B-4 subdistrict tournament.

Baker hit two homers in the elimination game.

The Cardinals had three extra-base hits in the finale. Alexa Munhofen and Ella Meyers also hit a double.

Natasha Freiberg and Kempers each had two hits, and Kempers had three RBIs.

Emerson Palsma was handed the loss for South Sioux in both games. In Game 2, she allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits. She struck out five and walked seven.

Elkhorn started the day with a 12-0, three-inning win over South Sioux. The Cardinals had just one hit in the game, and that was a single by Freiberg. Jordyn Wendte was also hit by a pitch.

WAYNE 17, SCHUYLER 0: Wayne scored 14 first-inning runs to seal the win in two innings.