PREP SOFTBALL: South Sioux splits on Thursday
PREP SOFTBALL: South Sioux splits on Thursday

WINSLOW, Neb. -- The South Sioux softball team defeated West Point-Beemer 12-2 and lost to LVSS 17-4 in a pair of run rule games played on Thursday.

Alexa Munhofen had three hits, scored three runs and drove in three in the win over West Point-Beemer. Ella Meyers and Emerson Palsma also drove in a pair and Meyers pitched a one-hitter over four innings for the win in the circle.

In the loss to LVSS, South Sioux scored three runs in the first inning but gave up 17 runs over three innings. Jada Kempers had a home run for the Cardinals.

