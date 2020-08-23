 Skip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL: South Sioux wins first game, goes 1-2 at tournament
PREP SOFTBALL: South Sioux wins first game, goes 1-2 at tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The South Sioux softball team opened the season at the Freeman Invitational on Saturday and the Cardinals won their season opener.

South Sioux dropped its next two games and is 1-2 on the season.

The Cardinals beat Raymond Central 3-1 in the season opener. South Sioux grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fist inning and led the whole way. Raymond Central scored a run in the top of the sixth but South Sioux got that run back in the bottom half of the inning in the 3-1 win.

South Sioux dropped the second game, a 8-3 loss to Freeman. South Sioux fell behind 4-0 before getting a run in the top of the fourth. But Freeman came back with three more runs and went on to take an 8-1 lead going into the sixth. South Sioux scored two runs in the top of the sixth but the comeback fell short in the 8-3 loss.

In the third game, South Sioux and Columbus Lakeview were scoreless through two innings when Columbus Lakeview scored five runs in the third and five in the fourth for the 10-0 victory. South Sioux was held to one hit in the loss.

