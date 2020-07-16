PREP SOFTBALL: Spencer wins big to end Storm Lake's season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPENCER 14, STORM LAKE 3 (6 inn.): Pitcher Emily English got plenty off offensive support and helped the Tigers upend the Tornadoes in a Class 4A softball regional quarterfinal in Storm Lake Thursday.

It was a dominating effort for Spencer, which had 13 hits and took advantage of four Storm Lake errors. The teams split a pair of contests during the regular season but a seven-run third inning gave the Tigers more than enough runs to gain the win and advance to a regional semifinal at LE Mars Saturday.

Matayah Lowe had three hits while Ashlyn Yeager and Jada Piercy drove in two runs apiece for Spencer (5-9). Jasmine Ioanis had a two-run double for Storm Lake (10-10).

CARROLL 13, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3 (5 inn): The Monarchs scored all three of their runs in the third inning in a Class 4A regional playoff game.

However, the Tigers bounced back to score four runs on four hits and three errors, and they took a 6-3 lead, and didn't give it up from that point forward.

Denison-Schleswig ended the season with a 3-14 record.

Late Wednesday