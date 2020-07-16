PREP SOFTBALL: Spencer wins big to end Storm Lake's season

SPENCER 14, STORM LAKE 3 (6 inn.): Pitcher Emily English got plenty off offensive support and helped the Tigers upend the Tornadoes in a Class 4A softball regional quarterfinal in Storm Lake Thursday.
It was a dominating effort for Spencer, which had 13 hits and took advantage of four Storm Lake errors. The teams split a pair of contests during the regular season but a seven-run third inning gave the Tigers more than enough runs to gain the win and advance to a regional semifinal at LE Mars Saturday.
Matayah Lowe had three hits while Ashlyn Yeager and Jada Piercy drove in two runs apiece for Spencer (5-9). Jasmine Ioanis had a two-run double for Storm Lake (10-10).
CARROLL 13, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3 (5 inn): The Monarchs scored all three of their runs in the third inning in a Class 4A regional playoff game.
However, the Tigers bounced back to score four runs on four hits and three errors, and they took a 6-3 lead, and didn't give it up from that point forward.
Denison-Schleswig ended the season with a 3-14 record.
Late Wednesday
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 7, SHELDON 6 (8 inn.): The Nighthawks scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to counter four runs by the Orabs in the top of the frame and went on to win in a Class 3A regional softball tournament quarterfinal Wednesday.
Gabi Luevano laid down a squeeze bunt to score Emma Zoet and cap the walk-off win for B-H/RV (12-2).
Claire Johnson had a two-run double in the top of the eighth to account for the biggest hit in Sheldon's uprising in the top of the inning.
The Nighthwks will travel to face Estherville Lincoln Central in the semifinal round Friday.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 10, OKOBOJI 0 (5 inn.): Jadynn Moore hit a walk-off grand slam to force the run rule as the No. 13 Midgets won in a Class 3A regional softball quarterfinal in Spirit Lake Wednesday.
E-LC (10-3) will host 15th ranked Boyden-Hull in the semifinal round Friday.
SIOUX CENTER 10, UNITY CHRISTIAN 0 (6 inn.): Willow Bleeker had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Warriors to a Class 3A regional quarter final softball win over the Knights in Sioux Center Wednesday.
Dana Den Herder and Annie Bullock also drove in two runs each for Sioux Center (10-6), which will travel to face Spirit Lake (12-3) in the semifinals Friday.
Tatum Schmalbeck struck out seven and scattered four hits to earn the pitching shutout. Micah Byl had a triple and a single for the Knights (6-10).
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 10, CHEROKEE 0 (5 inn.): Addison Wierda drove in three runs and Carlin Smith pitched a one-hitter to lead the Dutch to a Class 3A softball regional quarterfinal win in Orange City Wednesday.
Delaine Niemyer also had two hits and two RBI's for MOC-Floyd Valley (10-6). The Dutch take on OABCIG (5-7) in the semifinal round Friday in Orange City.
NEWELL-FONDA 12, WESTWOOD 0 (3 inn.): Ella Larsen, Mary Walker and Macy Sievers each drove in two runs to lead the Mustangs to a win a Class 1A regional second round game in Newell Wednesday.
Maggie Walker also had three hits for Newell-Fonda (16-2). Incoming freshman Kiera Jungers pitched a two-hitter for the Mustangs, who host Audubon (11-8) Friday.
Holly Holtz and Ema Shook had hits for the Rebels (11-12).
LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 10, MVAOCOU 5: Macanna Guritz and Megan Dunn hit home runs to lead the Panthers to a Class 2A regional softball regional quarterfinal in Logan Wednesday.
Sidney Trucke had two hits and drove in three runs for the Rams (3-14). Makia Smith, and Cheslee Yockey also had two hits each for MVAOCOU.
