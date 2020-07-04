PREP SOFTBALL: Unity Christian edges West Sioux in nine innings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Unity Christian High senior Erica Feikema drove in the game-winning run in the seventh inning on Friday night to defeat West Sioux, 12-11, in nine innings.

Feikema came up to the plate with the bases loaded and just one out on the scoreboard. She hit a ground ball to West Sioux third baseman Meghan Danielson, and Danielson couldn't make the play at home.

The Knights had to score seven runs in the seventh inning to force extra innings.

In the home seventh, Jenna Dekkers and Micah Byl each had two-run singles that helped the Knights chip away at the Falcons' lead.

Then, Molly Zylstra tied the game at 11-11 on a two-run single to center field.

Byl had a 5-for-6 night with a double and two RBIs. Feikema and Hope Pullman also had two RBIs.

Zylstra was 1-for-4 with three RBIs.

Sofia Sandbulte got the win for Unity. She threw the final four innings, allowing one run on four hits. Sandbulte didn't strike out a batter and walked one.

Hulshof took the loss, giving up five runs on seven hits.

The Falcons' big rally came in the fifth when they scored five.