PREP SOFTBALL: Wayne shuts out South Sioux

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Wayne High School junior Kendall Dorey pitched a one-hit shutout Thursday in an 8-0, six-inning win against South Sioux City.

Dorey allowed just one hit, and that was a triple to Aridiana Zamora. Dorey allowed a walk in the win, too.

She needed 78 pitches to get through the six innings. She threw 57 strikes.

Three of her outs were by way of groundouts and two other by flyout.

Of the 20 batters Dorey faced, she threw 14 first-pitch strikes.

The Blue Devils scored three runs in the fourth and sixth innings. They also scored in the third and fifth innings.

Wayne had seven hits, all singles.

Brianna Nissen was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Brooklyn Kruse had one hit, but also drove in three runs.

Ella Meyers took the loss for the Cardinals. She allowed eight runs (three earned) on seven hits. She struck out six and walked two.

