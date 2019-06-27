DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union released its regional pairings on Tuesday, and starting on July 10, the area will be filled full of softball.
On July 11, West High School will travel to East to play in a Class 5A first-round playoff game. The winner will travel to Fort Dodge — the site of the state tournament — but the game isn't a state-qualifying game. The game starts at 7 7 p.m.
The winner between the Wolverines and the Black Raiders will face Fort Dodge at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
North will also play at 7 p.m. that night, as the Stars will host Urbandale in a Class 5A regional semifinal.
CLASS 4A
The local Class 4A action will also take place July 13. Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton received first-round byes, and will host regional semifinal home games.
Heelan will host the winner of Storm Lake and Le Mars — which will be played July 11 — at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
The Warriors, meanwhile, will await the July 11 winner of Denison-Schleswig and Spencer. That semifinal game is at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13 in Sergeant Bluff.
CLASS 3A
Spirit Lake, Okoboji, George-Little Rock, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Sheldon are all in the same region.
Spirit Lake will host a quarterfinals doubleheader on July 10. The first game (a 5:30 p.m. first pitch) will feature BHRV and the Mustangs, and the nightcap will be between the Indians and Pioneers.
CLASS 2A
West Monona gets a first-round bye in Region 3. In Region 4, Alta-Aurelia and West Sioux get first-round byes while a second-round game will be contested between Cherokee and Woodbury Central.
CLASS 1A
Newell-Fonda and Ridge View get first-round byes and the top-two seeds in Region 2.
Westwood and Akron-Westfield receive the same treatment in Region 1.
For a full schedule of games and brackets, go to ighsau.org.