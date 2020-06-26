PREP SOFTBALL: West Lyon edges Bishop Heelan in back-and-forth battle

LARCHWOOD, Iowa — The West Lyon High School softball team got the final word on Friday in a back-and-forth 10-9 win over Bishop Heelan.
Taylor DeJong brought in the game-winning run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded. DeJong's sac fly drove home Evy Knoblock.
Heelan's big inning came in the fifth. Mariah Augustine hit a three-run triple, followed by a Bork RBI single. The Crusaders scored five that inning to tie the game at 6-6.
In the sixth inning, Shaw hit a three-run home run that gave the Crusaders a 9-6 lead. Kiana Fjeldheim and Meyer — both seniors — were on base when Shaw hit the homer.
West Lyon's Shay Langenhorst tied the game at 9-9 in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly.
Shaw allowed nine earned runs on 13 hits. She struck out one and walked four.
West Lyon pitcher Kennedy Kramer was charged with eight runs on 10 hits. She struck out three Crusaders and walked one.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 8, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 1: Natalie Nielsen threw a three-hitter and struck out 10 to lead the Westerners to a non-conference softball win in Sloan Friday.
Akron-Westfield got three hits from Jaden Harris and Alayna Mullinix while Hailey Wilken had two hits and drove in two runs.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 14, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 0 (3 inn.): After a scoreless first inning, the Westerners scored 14 times in the second and third innings and went on to win by run rule in a softball game at the Westwood tournament Friday.
Jaden Harris had a three-hit game and ended the afternoon with six hits. Chloe Colt also hd three hits and drove in two runs. Hailey Wilken retired all nine batters she faced for an abbreviated perfect game.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 6, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 2: Gracie Dykstra hit a triple in the win over the Jays at the Westwood tournament.
Jadyn Faber got the win for the Wolfpack, as she allowed two runs on eight hits. She had four strikeouts.
Tiffany Woerdehoff and Allison Weber were a combined 4-for-8 for the Jays.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 13, WESTWOOD 11: The Panthers trailed 8-2 early but came back to record a win in a game at the Westwood tournament Friday evening.
Avery Schroeder had a grand slam in the fourth inning to give K-P a 10-8 lead. Halle Collins also had four hits in the win for the Panthers (5-2).Samantha Thompson and Katie Crawford each had three hits for the Rebels (3-6).
NEWELL-FONDA 4, SPENCER 3: Maggie Walker reached on a two-out walk and scored the go-ahead run on an error to lead the Mustangs to a win in a game at the Spencer Softball Tournament Friday.
Matayah Lowe had a two-run single and Emily English drove in another run with a single to highlight a three-run second inning for the Tigers.
SPENCER 7, WEST SIOUX 2: Olivia Huckfelt and Jara Merchant had two hits each to lead the Tigers to a win at the Spencer Softball Tournament Friday.
Kate Lawson and Kaiden Woodall combined to limit the Falcons to three hits.
WEST MONONA 14, LAWTON-BRONSON 0 (6 inn): West Monona's Lexi Lander was a triple shy of the cycle on Friday.
She hit a grand slam in the sixth inning after hitting a single and double earlier in the game.
Lander also limited the Eagles to one hit in the circle. She struck out 12 and walked two. The one hit belonged to Quin Roan in the fourth inning.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 9, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 7: The Knights trailed 5-1 midway through the game but rallied to down the Wolves in a War Eagle Conference softball game played in Orange City Friday.
Sofia Sandbulte had a home run and a single and drove in three runs for Unity Christian (4-4) while Hope Pullman also had two hits and drove in a pair.
Allison Wallace and Callie Sohn had two RBI's apiece for H-LP.
RIVER VALLEY 13, OABCIG 1: River Valley's Kaylee Knaack was 4-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs. Brittany Meyer was 3-for-4 with a triple.
THURSDAY
SOUTH O'BRIEN 10, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 5: South O'Brien and Class 1A No. 7-ranked Gehlen Catholic were tied at 3-3 at the end of the first quarter when South O'Brien scored three runs in the next three innings to take the lead.
Gehlen Catholic tried to come back but South O'Brien finished off the upset as the Wolverines scored two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings to pick up the 10-5 victory on Thursday.
South O'Brien improved to 4-3 overall and it was the first War Eagle Conference victory for the Wolverines, who are 1-2. Gehlen fell to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the War Eagle.
For South O'Brien, Liz Maurer was 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored and Anna Friedrichsen was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Sydney Struve scored three times and had an RBI and Hannah Dau scored twice and had an RBI. Sierra DeBoer and Skye Rehder each scored a run and had an RBI.
Grace Fuhrman went the the first six innings to get the win for South O'Brien as she allowed four earned runs on four hits, walked three and struck out five. Struve pitched the final inning and struck out two.
RED OAK 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 2: The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to get a walk off win over the Monarchs in a Hawkeye 10 Conference softball game played in Red Oak Thursday.
Alexa McCunn had three hits to lead Red Oak (3-4). Hannah Slater and Allana Arkfeld had two hits each for Denison-Schleswig (2-7).
