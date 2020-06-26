PREP SOFTBALL: West Lyon edges Bishop Heelan in back-and-forth battle

RIVER VALLEY 13, OABCIG 1: River Valley's Kaylee Knaack was 4-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs. Brittany Meyer was 3-for-4 with a triple.

THURSDAY

SOUTH O'BRIEN 10, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 5: South O'Brien and Class 1A No. 7-ranked Gehlen Catholic were tied at 3-3 at the end of the first quarter when South O'Brien scored three runs in the next three innings to take the lead.

Gehlen Catholic tried to come back but South O'Brien finished off the upset as the Wolverines scored two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings to pick up the 10-5 victory on Thursday.

South O'Brien improved to 4-3 overall and it was the first War Eagle Conference victory for the Wolverines, who are 1-2. Gehlen fell to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the War Eagle.

For South O'Brien, Liz Maurer was 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored and Anna Friedrichsen was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Sydney Struve scored three times and had an RBI and Hannah Dau scored twice and had an RBI. Sierra DeBoer and Skye Rehder each scored a run and had an RBI.