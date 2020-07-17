PREP SOFTBALL: West Monona, Ridge View among Friday's winners

St. Edmond took a 1-0 led in the top of the fourth inning when Gracie Harvey walked to lead off the frame and scored on the back end of an attempted double steal.

A-W answered with three runs in its half of the fourth, getting the tying run on Aubie Hartman's double that plated Hailey Wilken. Alayna Mullinix rapped a two-run single later in the at bat to put the Westerners up 3-1.

Jaden Harris led the Akron-Westfield attack with three hits and two RBIs while Bundy, Wilken and Mullinix each drove in two runs.

Natalie Nielsen struck out 12 batters to get the pitching win. The Westerners will face War Eagle Conference foe Gehlen Catholic in the regional final Monday at a site to be determined.

GEHLEN CATHOLIC 2, RIVER VALLEY 1: The Jays got RBI singles from Tiffany Woerdehoff and Harley Foreman and held off a late Wolverines in a Class 1A regional semifinal softball game played in Correctionville Friday.

Gehlen scored first in the fourth inning to go up 1-0 when Alyssa Kolbeck crossed the plate on Foresman's hit. The Jays doubled the lead with an RBI hit from Woerdehoff in the fifth scoring Emily Kellen, who had led off the frame with a double.