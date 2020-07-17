PREP SOFTBALL: West Monona, Ridge View among Friday's winners

RIDGE VIEW 12, HINTON 2 (6 inn.): The Raptors scored seven runs after the first two batters in the fifth inning were retired and went on to win by run rule in a Class 2A regional softball semifinal game in Galva Friday.
Morgan Todd and Abby Wandrey had RBI singles in the walk-off rally by Ridge View (10-8). The Raptors are a game away from a state tournament berth and will need a regional final win over No. 8 West Lyon on Monday to advance.
Hinton (9-6) had an 1-0 early lead and trailed just 5-2 before the Raptors big surge. Bella Badar, Alyssa Fischer and Taylor Reuter all had doubles to lead the Blackhawks.
WEST LYON 12, WEST SIOUX 2 (5 inn.): The Wildcats scored multiple runs in all four of their at bats and went on to win by run rule over the Falcons in Larchwood Friday.
West Lyon batted around and scored five times in the first inning, taking advantage of five walks to score their runs on just two hits. Zavyr Metzger added a two-run homer in the second inning while Taylor DeJong had three hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Erika McKenney had two hits for the Falcons, who end their season with a 10-10 mark.
West Lyon (12-2) will face Ridge View in the regional final Monday in Larchwood. The Raptors also won by a 12-2 score over Hinton Friday in the other Region 3 semifinal.
WEST MONONA 11, COUNCIL BLUFFS ST. ALBERT 1: Megan Nichols and Madison Chesnut each had two doubles in the win for the Spartans in a Class 2A-Region 1 semifinal.
Nichols had a three RBI game while Chesnut drove in two.
Carly Miller was 3-for-3.
The Spartans scored five runs in the third inning, then three in the fourth.
Lexi Lander held the Saintes to just two hits, and she also had eight strikeouts.
West Monona faces Underwood on Monday in the regional final.
SPIRIT LAKE 10, SIOUX CENTER 4: Spirit Lake's Brenna Benge hit a two-run home run that capped a six-run second inning on Friday for the Indians.
That wasn't the only extra-base hit the Indians got. There were three doubles as well, all from Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff, Stella Donkersloot and Taylor Schneider.
Schneider had a four-hit game with an RBI.
Sioux Center freshman MaKenna Walhof drove in two runs in the season finale.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 10, FORT DODGE ST. EDMOND 4: The Westerners scord 10 runs over a three-inning span to pull away from the Gaels in a Class 1A regional softball semifinal in Akron Friday.
St. Edmond took a 1-0 led in the top of the fourth inning when Gracie Harvey walked to lead off the frame and scored on the back end of an attempted double steal.
A-W answered with three runs in its half of the fourth, getting the tying run on Aubie Hartman's double that plated Hailey Wilken. Alayna Mullinix rapped a two-run single later in the at bat to put the Westerners up 3-1.
Jaden Harris led the Akron-Westfield attack with three hits and two RBIs while Bundy, Wilken and Mullinix each drove in two runs.
Natalie Nielsen struck out 12 batters to get the pitching win. The Westerners will face War Eagle Conference foe Gehlen Catholic in the regional final Monday at a site to be determined.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 2, RIVER VALLEY 1: The Jays got RBI singles from Tiffany Woerdehoff and Harley Foreman and held off a late Wolverines in a Class 1A regional semifinal softball game played in Correctionville Friday.
Gehlen scored first in the fourth inning to go up 1-0 when Alyssa Kolbeck crossed the plate on Foresman's hit. The Jays doubled the lead with an RBI hit from Woerdehoff in the fifth scoring Emily Kellen, who had led off the frame with a double.
River Valley (19-3) worked out of a none out, second and third jam in the fifth when catcher Maddie Thomas picked a runner off at third base and got a run back late but was not able to tie the game and saw their season end.
Gehlen (11-8) will take on Akron-Westfield in the regional final Monday at a site to be determined. The Westerners won by a 4-0 score in a regular-season game on July 7 in Akron.
NEWELL-FONDA 8, AUDUBON 1: The Mustangs got two RBIs from Macy Sievers and Kiera Jungers pitched a five-hitter to win a Class 1A regional softball semifinal over the Wheelers in Fonda Friday.
Megan Morenz and Ella Larsen each chipped in with two hits for Newell-Fonda (17-2). The No. 2 Mustangs will host No. 9 Exira-EHK (15-0) in the regional final Monday.
