HAWARDEN, Iowa -- Westwood had a 1-0 lead on West Sioux for three innings but the Falcons came back with five innings in the fourth and three in the fifth to claim an 8-1 win over the Rebels.
Mia Danielson hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs in the win and Emily Hulshof drovei n two runs. Erika McKenney was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Meghan Danielson scored twice. Emma Mace and Isabel Ortiz both scored a run and drove in a run each.
McKenney went all six innings, giving up one run on six hits, walking two and striking out four.
WEST SIOUX 12, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 0: West Sioux scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 12-0 win over Kingsley-Pierson.
Erika McKenney went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and five RBIs for West Sioux and Emily Hulshof was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Payton Schwiesow was 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Avery Coyle was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Emma Mace scored once and had an RBI.
Breanna Klocke went the first 3 1/3 innings, giving up only one hit, walking three and striking out three. McKenney went the final 1 2/3 innings, giving up a hit and walking one.