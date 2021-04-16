 Skip to main content
PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Heelan girls soccer, North boys soccer win on Thursday
PREP SOCCER

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Heelan girls soccer, North boys soccer win on Thursday

Soccer Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan

Bishop Heelan's Ellie Gengler kicks the ball next to Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Madison Hardy during a high school soccer game in 2019. 

 JOURNAL FILE PHOTO

SIOUX CITY - Ellie Gengler had a hat trick and three assists to lead Bishop Heelan to a 10-0 win over South Sioux City in girls soccer action at Memorial Field Thursday.

Ellie Barber also scored three goals for the Crusaders, who scored five goals in each half and improved to 2-4. Jada Newberg also had two goals for Heelan.

NORTH 1, LEWIS CENTRAL 0: Jack Lloyd scored off an assist from Anthony Maeda in the first half for the only goal of the match in the Stars' non-conference boys soccer in Council Bluffs Thursday.

Caleb Cross had four saves in net to earn the shutout for North (3-0). 

