PREP SWIMMING: Cvrk gets record time in 100 butterfly

COUNCIL BLUFFS - The Sioux City Metro girls swimming team got a pool record time from Hope Cvrk to win the 100 butterfly in action at the Lewis Central Invite Saturday.

Cvrk broke her own record with a 57.90 clocking and also won the 100 backstroke in 59.21.

Carroll won the meet with a 283 total while Sioux City was second with 272.

Cvrk also swam the anchor led of Sioux City's winning 400 freestyle relay, teaming with Avery Koopmans, Katelyn Shaputis and Brecken Baller to win in a time of 3:49.70.

Olivia De La Rosa also was a winner for Sioux City in the 200 freestyle, winning in 2:11.80.

Baller was the runner-up in the 500 freestyle in 4:50.60 while the Metro 200 freestyle relay was second in 1:44.90. Maria McGowan joined Koopmans, Baller and Cvrk on that unit.

