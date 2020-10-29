PREP SWIMMING: Hope Cvrk breaks two pool records at MRAC meet

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Hope Cvrk broke two pool records on Wednesday — the 200-meter individual medley and the 100 butterfly — during the Missouri River Conference meet on Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln High School.

Cvrk swam the 200 IM in a time of 2 minutes, 27.33 seconds. Then, Cvrk won the 100 fly with a time of 1:06.18.

Cvrk wasn't the only winner for the Sioux City Metro girls swimming team on Wednesday. In fact, they won nine of the 11 events.

The night started with a win in the 200 medley relay. The quartet of Cvrk, Avery Koopmans, Maria McGowan and Brecken Baller combined for a time of 2:00.40, which was over a second ahead of Council Bluffs' lead team.

Baller then got an individual win in the 200 freestyle, as the junior swam it in 2:19:46. Baller also won the 100 freestyle in 64 seconds flat.

Keeja Adajar won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:13.18. McGowan was second at 1:15.81.

There were three swimmers competing in the 400 freestyle, and all were from Sioux City. Olivia Delarosa led the trio with a time of 5:09.41.

The Metros then won the last event of the night, the 400 freestyle relay. Koopmans, Baller, Cvrk and Katelyn Shaputis won in 4:31.11.

