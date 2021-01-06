PREP SWIMMING: No. 8 Sioux City Metro boys fall to No. 5 Waukee

ATLANTIC, Iowa -- The No. 8-ranked Sioux City Metro boys' swimming team picked up a 78-12 win over Atlantic on Tuesday but they dropped a 62-32 dual to No. 5 Waukee.

Waukee won every event in some close races.

The Metros next event will continue to be a tough one as they travel to Linn-Mar on Saturday where they will face the No. 3, No. 4, No. 6 and No. 7 ranked teams.

Owen Hoak finished in second place in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.17 seconds and was second in the 100-yard freestyle in 50.06. Kohen Rankin was second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 58.60 seconds and was second in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:46.00.

