Prep swimming: Sioux City finishes second at Lewis Central Winter Classic

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sioux City Spartans had five top-two finishes Saturday en route to a runner-up team finish at the 38th annual Lewis Central Winter Classic.

The Spartans scored 365 points, and the team that beat the Spartans was Omaha Central, which scored 393.

Owen Hoak got the first top-two finish in the 200-yard freestyle race. He finished in 1 minute, 53 seconds behind Central's Gabe Spiess.

Hoak was also the anchor to the two relays that got first or second on Saturday. The first one was the 200 free relay, which the Spartans won in 1:31.78.

The other three swimmers in that relay were Kohen Rankin, Easton Gelinne and Reed Adajar. Hoak had the fastest split in 21.71.

Then, the Spartans were second in the 400 free relay. Gelinne, Brody Spies, Adajar and Hoak combined for a time of 3:30.67 behind Central's time of 3:20.

Rankin also won an individual event. The Spartans sophomore won the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.87, His 50-yard split was 28.73.

Noah Winkel placed second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.71.

