PREP SWIMMING: Sioux City finishes third at Gary Winkler Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT DODGE, Iowa - The Sioux City Metro girls swim squad came in third place at the Gary Winkler Invite held Saturday.

Dowling Catholic won the event with 590 points while Cedar Falls was second with 486 and Sioux City third with 341.

Hope Cvrk of Sioux City was a double-winner taking the 200 individual medley in 2:12.42 and the 100 freestyle in 53.15.

The Metros had two runner-up finishes in relays, getting a second in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Cvrk joined Keera Adajar, Brecken Baller and Avery Koopman on the 200 medley while Maria McGowan joined Koopmans, Cvrk and Baller on the 200 freestyle unit.

Koopmans was also fourth in the 200 freestyle in 32.94 while Brooke Moser of Spencer took fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.78.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0