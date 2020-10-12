PREP SWIMMING: Sioux City Metro girls beat Spencer, Algona

SPENCER, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metros girls' swimming team came away with two more wins during a trip to Spencer on Monday. The Metros beat Spencer 51-43 and defeated Algona 83-11.

Sioux City's Brecken Baller got the Metros their first win int he 200-yard freestyle as she finished in 2:00.05, 25 seconds faster than second place. Baller went on to add a second win on the night, this time in the 100-yard freestyle as she touched in 57.34 seconds.

Then Hope Cvrk went on to win the 200-yard IM in 2:14.23, more than 10 seconds faster than second place. Cvrk went on to win the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.01

Cvrk and Baller teamed with Elexis Hamman and Avery Koopmans to win 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:47.99.

Cvrk, Baller and Koopmans later teamed with Katelyn Shaputis to finish the night with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:54.88, 11 seconds faster than second place.

Olivia Delarosa won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:43.37, winning in 12 seconds. Maria McGowan won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:08.30.

Spencer won the 200-yard medley relay as Shayler Van Gelder, Brooke Moser, Mya Miller and Brooklyn Ferguson finished in a time of 2:03.24.

Carly Borth won the 50-yard freestyle in 27.51 seconds. Audrey Farrar won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.68.

