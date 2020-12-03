PREP SWIMMING: Sioux City Metros beat Spencer, C.B. Abraham Lincoln

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Metro boys' swimming team picked up two wins on Thursday, defeating Spencer 70-24 and beating Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 79-14. Spencer beat Abraham Lincoln 50-38.

Sioux City started the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay. Noah Winkel, Kohen Rankin, Owen Hoak and Easton Gelinne teamed up for the win in 1:42.89.

Rankin then turned right around and won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.67 and Hoak then won the 200-yard IM in 2:09.42.

Reed Adajar won the 500-yard free style for Sioux City in 5:23.43.

Adajar then teams with Kankin, Hudson Vonk and Spencer Kakacheck to win the 200-yard relay in 1:34.97.

Rankin picked up his second individual victory by touching the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke in 56.51 seconds.

Sioux City finished the night by winning the 400-yard freestyle relay. Winkel and Hoak teamed with Cody Bates and Brody Spies to win the event in 3:37.87.

Spencer's Ethan Heiter won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.59 seconds. Cole DeVlaeminck won the 100-yard fly in 56.50. Reid Tigges won the 100-yard freestyle in 52.26.

