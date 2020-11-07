PREP SWIMMING: Sioux City sends two individuals, two relays to state

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Metro girls swimming team will be represented six times next weekend at the state meet in Marshalltown.

Hope Cvrk will be swimming in two events while Brecken Baller qualified for two events. The Metros also made the cut in two relay events.

Cvrk is the No. 2 seed in both the 50-yard freestyle race and the 100 butterfly.

Cvrk's seed time in the 50 freestyle is 23.76 seconds, only trailing Ames junior Meghan Donald's time of 23.68.

Then, in the 100 butterfly, Cvrk goes in with a seed time of 57.02 seconds. She trails Iowa City West's Scarlet Martin (54.11).

Baller will also compete in the 100 butterfly, as her seed in the race is 32nd with a time of 1:01.92.

Baller will also compete in the 200 freestyle where she is ranked 21st. Her seed time is 1:59.55. The No. 1-seeded swimmer in that race is Jessi Wigham of Waukee (1:49.00).

The first relay that Sioux City qualified for was the 200 freestyle relay. Sioux City has the 14th-fastest time going into the state meet with a time of 1:42.57. Ames holds the No. 1 seed at 1:36.73.

The Metros will close out the day with a spot in the 400 freestyle relay. They have the 12th seed with a time of 3:42.55, and Iowa City West has the No. 1 seed (3:30.84).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0