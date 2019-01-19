COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Sioux City Spartans boys swimming team finished in second the last two years at the Lewis Central Invite. On Saturday, the Spartans scored 365 points and beat Omaha Central by 11 points for the title.
The Spartans finished the regular season on Tuesday with a home meet at 5:30 p.m. at West High.
William Rankin won the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 22.67 seconds and he went on to win the 100-yard freestyle in 48.70.
Owen Hoak, Cody Ott, Landen Parmelee and Rankin teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:42.54.