COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Sioux City Spartans defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 118-43 on Tuesday.

James Dean won the 100-meter butterfly in 1:14.42 and he won the 100-meter backstroke in 1:13.41.

Jacob Licht won the 200-meter individual medley in 2:48.63.

Taylor Bauer won the 100-meter freestyle in 1:05.24.

Graham Vande Vegte won the 400-meter freestyle in 5:23.92.

Soren Peterson won the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:19.72.

The team of Kohen Rankin, Cody Ott, Landen Parmelee and Spencer Kakacek won the 200-meter medley relay in 2:012.12.

William Rankin, Kohen Rankin, Owen Hoak and Cody Ott teamed up to win the 200-meter freestyle relay in 1:45.35.

Parmelee, Ott, Hoak and William Rankin teamed up to win the 400-meter freestyle relay in 3:51.05.

