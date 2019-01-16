COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Sioux City Spartans defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 118-43 on Tuesday.
James Dean won the 100-meter butterfly in 1:14.42 and he won the 100-meter backstroke in 1:13.41.
Jacob Licht won the 200-meter individual medley in 2:48.63.
Taylor Bauer won the 100-meter freestyle in 1:05.24.
Graham Vande Vegte won the 400-meter freestyle in 5:23.92.
Soren Peterson won the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:19.72.
The team of Kohen Rankin, Cody Ott, Landen Parmelee and Spencer Kakacek won the 200-meter medley relay in 2:012.12.
William Rankin, Kohen Rankin, Owen Hoak and Cody Ott teamed up to win the 200-meter freestyle relay in 1:45.35.
Parmelee, Ott, Hoak and William Rankin teamed up to win the 400-meter freestyle relay in 3:51.05.