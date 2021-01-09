 Skip to main content
PREP SWIMMING: Sioux City Spartans finish fifth at Linn-Mar
PREP SWIMMING: Sioux City Spartans finish fifth at Linn-Mar

MARION, Iowa — The Sioux City Spartans swim team finished in fifth place Saturday with 314 points at the Linn-Mar Invitational. 

The Spartans medaled in seven events on Saturday, and took the victory in the 100-yard breaststroke. 

Kohen Rankin won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.02 seconds. He led at the 50-yard mark at 27.38. Rankin won by 2.54 seconds ahead of Iowa City West's Jordan Christensen. 

Rankin was also second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:45.55. Linn-Mar's Cooper Callahan won in 1:43.89. 

Owen Hoak medaled in two individual events, the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. He was third in the 50 free (22.30) and sixth in the 100 free (49.28). 

Two different relay teams took third place in the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay. The Spartans' time in the 200 free was 1:30.09 and they recorded a time of 1:40.85 in the medley.

The Spartans were also sixth in the 400 freestyle relay. 

Iowa City West won the meet with 504 points. 

