PREP SWIMMING: Sioux CIty Spartans open with win over Spencer
PREP SWIMMING

SIOUX CITY - Sioux City won all but two events to defeat Spencer 121-43 in boys swimming action in a dual held at East High Thursday.

Kohen Rankin won two indivdual events for the Spartans. Rankin took the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.73 and 200 individual medley in 2:06.42.

Owen Hoak was first in the 200 freestyle in 1:52.50 for Sioux City while Easton Gelinne took the 50 freestyle (24.42), Brody Spies the 100 butterfly (1:00.23) and Reed Adajar the 500 freestyle (5:32.26).

