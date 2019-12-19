Prep swimming: Sioux City Spartans win meet at East

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Spartans swimming team beat both Spencer and Council Bluffs Lincoln on Thursday in a meet hosted by East High School.
The Spartans beat the Tigers 66-34, then beat the Lynx 77-22.
The Spartans won two relays, the 400-yard free relay and the 200 free relay. In the 400 relay, Kohen Rankin, Reed Adajar, Easton Gelinne and Owen Hoak won in 3 minutes, 29.97 seconds.
In the 200 free relay, the quartet of Rankin, Gelinne, Carter Vande Vegte and Hoak won in 1 minute, 34.07 seconds.
Spencer's Connor Tigges won two individual events. He won the 50 freestyle in 23.63 seconds and then won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.40.