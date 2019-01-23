SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Spartans swimming team won two of three duals on Tuesday. The Spartans beat Storm Lake 76-15 and defeated Spencer 66-27. South Sioux city beat Storm Lake 51-25.
For Sioux City, Owen Hoak won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.28.
Landen Parmelee wont he 200-yard individual medley in 2:15.35.
Cody Ott won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.84 seconds.
William Rankin won the 100-yard backstroke in 56.26.
Kohen Rankin won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:04.45.
Hoak, Ott, Parmelee and William Rankin teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:43.53. They also teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:26.11.
William Rankin, Kohen Rankin, Hoak and Ott teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle in 1:32.12.
For South Sioux, Gage Yandell won the 100-yard butterfly in 58.44.
Jacob Akins won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:27.77.
For Storm Lake, Cole Keenan won the 100-yard freestyle in 51.82.