SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Spartans swimming team won two of three duals on Tuesday. The Spartans beat Storm Lake 76-15 and defeated Spencer 66-27. South Sioux city beat Storm Lake 51-25.

For Sioux City, Owen Hoak won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.28.

Landen Parmelee wont he 200-yard individual medley in 2:15.35.

Cody Ott won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.84 seconds.

William Rankin won the 100-yard backstroke in 56.26.

Kohen Rankin won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:04.45.

Hoak, Ott, Parmelee and William Rankin teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:43.53. They also teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:26.11.

William Rankin, Kohen Rankin, Hoak and Ott teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle in 1:32.12.

For South Sioux, Gage Yandell won the 100-yard butterfly in 58.44.

Jacob Akins won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:27.77.

For Storm Lake, Cole Keenan won the 100-yard freestyle in 51.82. 

