PREP SWIMMING: Sioux City wins 10 events against CBAL

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - The Sioux City Spartans swim squad won all but one event in a dual with Council Bluffs Lincoln Tuesday.
James Dean and Owen Hoak were double winners for the Spartans. Dean was a winner in the 200 individual medley in 2:38.17 and the 100 backstroke in 1:09.65 while Hoak won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.94 and claimed the 200 freestyle in 2:04.33.
Reed Adajar (100 butterfly), Spencer Kakacheck (100 freestyle) and Kellen Dean (400 freestyle) were also individual event winners for Sioux City.
Gavin Rothmeyer won the 50 freestyle in 27.51 for the Lynx win.