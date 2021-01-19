PREP SWIMMING: Sioux City wins 10 events against CBAL

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - The Sioux City Spartans swim squad won all but one event in a dual with Council Bluffs Lincoln Tuesday.

James Dean and Owen Hoak were double winners for the Spartans. Dean was a winner in the 200 individual medley in 2:38.17 and the 100 backstroke in 1:09.65 while Hoak won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.94 and claimed the 200 freestyle in 2:04.33.