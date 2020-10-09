PREP SWIMMING: Sioux City's Hope Cvrk makes state cut in 100 backstroke

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Sioux City Metro's Hope Cvrk won the 100-yard backstroke and also made the cut for state in the event during Thursday's meet in Council Bluffs.

The Metros won the meet with 92 points to Lewis Central's 78.

Cvrk won the 100 backstroke in 59.55 to win the event, seven seconds faster than anyone else as she made the cut for state. Cvrk also won the 50-yard frerestyle in 24.50.

The Metros started the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay. The relay consisted of Keera Adajar, Emily Licht, Katelyn Shaputis and Maria McGowan as they finished in 2:06.33.

Brecken Baller got the Metros a win in the 500-yard freestyle as she won the event in 5:34.68. She finished 11 seconds after than second place.

Baller then teamed with Cvrk, McGowan and Avery Koopmans to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:46.30.

The Metros finished the meet with another relay win, this time in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The group consisted of Koopmans, Shaputis, Baller and Cvrk and they finished in a time of 3:51.20.

