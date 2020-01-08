Prep swimming: Spartans beat Atlantic, win 200 freestyle relay and 100 freestyle

ATLANTIC, Iowa — The Sioux City Spartans boys high school swimming team won two events Tuesday in a triangular against Atlantic and Waukee.

Spartans junior Owen Hoak won the 100-yard freestyle race in 49.64 seconds, which was faster than his seeding time of 50.11.

Hoak led at the 50-yard mark at 23.81 seconds.

Later in the night, Kohen Rankin, Carter Vande Vegte and Easton Gelinne joined Hoak to win the 200 freestyle relay.

The Spartans won that race in 1:32.78, faster than the seed time of 1:34.97. Hoak was the anchor and had the fastest split in that race at 21.92.

The Spartans had to come back, as Waukee had an early lead, but Vande Vegte's split of 24.68 put them in the lead.

Rankin was also second in the 200 individual medley at 2:04.37 behind Waukee's Cameron Linder (1:57.06), then earned second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:00.15, a new varsity team record.

Reed Adajar was second in the 50 freestyle, as he touched the wall at 24.18. Brody Spies got second in the 100 butterfly in 59.11.

The Spartans beat the Trojans 76-17, then lost to Waukee 57-35.

