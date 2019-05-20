SIOUX CITY: Ames swept North and West to advance to the Class 2A IGHSAU state tennis tournament.
Ames defeated North 5-0 to start the day and then defeated West 5-0.
To get to the regional championship, West defeated East 5-4 in the semifinals.
West won the No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches as Britney Lambing came back from a 6-3 loss in the second set for a 7-6 second set win. She then won the third set that went the distance at 16-14. Mandy Meyers won at No. 3 6-3, 6-3.
East won four of the six singles matches. Jordyn Zahner won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Kate Vermilyea won her first set 6-3 but lost the second 6-2. She won the marathon third set 17-15. MaKenna Stulich won 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
But West came back to win all three doubles matches to advance.
Mindy Meyers and Lambing lost their first set at No. 1 doubles 6-4 but bounced back with a 6-4, 10-7 set victories. Mandy Meyers and Brianna Lambing won 6-4, 6-1 and Michel Salmeron and Kennedy Jaerger won 6-3, 6-4.
In North's loss to Ames, Kelly Nguyen won a set at No. 1 singles as did Jeanie Le at No. 5 singles.
North finished the season with a 5-4 record.
LEMARS BOYS ADVANCE TO STATE: The LeMars boys tennis team advanced to the Class 1A state tournament after beating Spirit Lake-Okoboji 5-3. No stats were given from the match.
Spirit Lake handed the Denison-Schleswig boys tennis team its first loss of the season with a 5-4 victory in the substate semifinals.
Spirit Lake won four of the five singles matches. Drew Hickerson won at No. 1 singles 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Ben Newman won 6-4, 7-6 and Drew Ditzworth won 7-5, 3-6, 7-6. Cade Wagner added the fourth win at 6-3, 6-2.
The Monarchs got wins at No. 2 and No. 4 singles as Colin Reis won 6-0, 6-2 and Harrison Dahm won 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
The Monarchs won No. 1 singles with Sean Moran and Res winning 6-1, 6-1 and then a No. 2 doubles win by Chris Krajicek and Caleb Suentjens won 6-2, 6-2.
The Monarchs won the first set at No. 3 doubles 6-4 but Spirit Lake's team of Newman and Wagner bounced back with 6-4, 6-4 wins to clinch the spot at state.